Hollys Food Emporium West Country Oat Biscuits 100G
Product Description
- West country oat biscuits.
- Crunchy oat biscuits flavoured with cheese and made in Cornwall
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 100G
Information
Ingredients
Oats (72%), Margarine (Vegetable Oils (Palm, Rapeseed), Water, Emulsifier (Distilled Monoglyceride), Flavouring, Colouring (Annatto Bixin, Curcumin)), Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Cheese Flavouring (6%) (Cheese Powder (Milk), Whey Powder (Milk), Yeast Extract Powder, Onion Powder, Lactose (Milk), Salt, Natural Flavourings, Davidstow Cheese Powder (Milk)), Demerara Sugar, Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate), Cornish Sea Salt
Allergy Information
- May also contain Nuts and Milk. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened transfer to an airtight container and consume within 7 days.Best before end: See top of pack.
Produce of
Made in the U.K.
Name and address
- Made for:
- Market Fresh Ltd,
- Olivers Barn,
- Maldon Rd,
- Witham,
- Essex,
Return to
- Market Fresh Ltd,
- Olivers Barn,
- Maldon Rd,
- Witham,
- Essex,
- CM8 3HY.
- Contact 08453 373 384
- Or visit www.marketfresh.co.uk
Net Contents
100g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g contains:
|Energy
|1982kJ / 473kcal
|Fat
|20.2g
|(of which saturates
|6.7g)
|Carbohydrate
|58.1g
|(of which sugars
|7.5g)
|Protein
|10.9g
|Salt
|2g
