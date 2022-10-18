Canti Rose Extra Dry 75Cl
Product Description
- Vino Spumante Extra Dry
- Intense, fragrant and fruity in aroma this wine has a fresh and elegant flavour enhanced by the persistent perlage.
- Wine of Italy
- Pack size: 75CL
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains Sulphites
Wine Colour
White
ABV
11% vol
Producer
Fratelli Martini Secondo Luigi S.p.A,
Type of Closure
Synthetic Cork: Tage
Wine Maker
Massimo Marasso
Country
Italy
Alcohol Type
Wine
Grape Variety
Garganega Bianca, Glera, Brachetto
Vinification Details
- Pressing of the grapes and separation of the must from the skins within 48 hours. Second natural fermentation (Charmat mothod) in pressure steel tanks, which leads to the formation of carbon dioxide and the enhancement of aromatic and fruity notes. The fermentation and refermentation process takes place at a controlled temperature without ever exceeding 18-19 ºC in order to enhance the flavors and fragrances typical of the grapes
History
- Veneto is a substantial and increasingly important wine region in the northeast corner of Italy. Veneto administratively forms part of the Triveneto zone, along with its smaller neighbors Trentino-Alto Adige and Friuli-Venezia Giulia. In terms of geography, culture and wine styles, it represents a transition between the alpine, Germano-Slavic end of Italy and the warmer, drier, more Roman lands to the south.
Regional Information
- Veneto wine region is located in the northeast of Italy. It stretches from the Dolomites to the Adriatic Sea and comprises a wide low mountain range and a lowland crossed by rivers, canals, and the Po Delta.
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage Instructions
- To enjoy this wine at its best, drink within 1 year of purchase.
Produce of
Product of Italy
Preparation and Usage
- Ideal as an aperitif it well matches with light food and informal occasion.
Name and address
- Canti Family S.P.A.,
- Milano,
- Italia,
- Nelle Cantine Di,
- Cossano Belbo.
Return to
- Canti Family S.P.A.,
- Milano,
- Italia,
- Nelle Cantine Di,
- Cossano Belbo.
- www.cantiwine.com - info@cantiwine.com
Net Contents
75cl ℮
