Good Gracious Smooth Hydrateshea Butter Shampoo 400Ml

Good Gracious Smooth Hydrateshea Butter Shampoo 400Ml

4.8(4)
£5.00

£1.25/100ml

Vegan

Good Gracious Smth HydrateShea Bttr S/poo 400ml
Wave goodbye to sad, dry and thirsty hair and say hello to shiny happy hair with our Smooth & Hydrate range packed with Shea Butter, Omega Oils and Ceramides. Enjoy weightless, hydrated hair whch feels great!
The Brand that Really Cares
Hair CareSmooth & HydrateIntense moisture, restorative nutrients and shine enhancing ceramides for smooth, healthy locks97% NaturalIngredients include natural, naturally derived and nature identical ingredientsFree from sulphates, parabens, petrochemicals, silicones and mineral oilsAlways tested on people, not animalsVegan friendly
Pack size: 400ML

Ingredients

Aqua, Ammonium Laureth Sulfate, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, PEG-4 Rapeseedamide, Phenoxyethanol, Betaine, Parfum, Sodium Chloride, Polysorbate 20, Sodium Benzoate, Citric Acid, Argania Spinosa Kernel Oil, Hydroxypropyl Guar Hydroxypropyl- Trimonium Chloride, Citronellol, Limonene, Eugenol, Raspberry Seed Oil/Palm Oil Aminopropanediol Esters, Butyrospermum Parkii Butter, Linalool, Octadecyl Di-t-Butyl-4-Hydroxyhydrocinnamate

Produce of

Made in the UK

Net Contents

400ml ℮

Preparation and Usage

Directions: Gently massage onto wet hair and lather, focusing on the roots. Rinse thoroughly and repeat once more if necessary. For best results, finish with Good Gracious Smooth & Hydrate Conditioner.

Additives

Free From Colours

