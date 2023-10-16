Good Gracious Smooth Hydrateshea Butter Shampoo 400Ml

Good Gracious Smth HydrateShea Bttr S/poo 400ml

Wave goodbye to sad, dry and thirsty hair and say hello to shiny happy hair with our Smooth & Hydrate range packed with Shea Butter, Omega Oils and Ceramides. Enjoy weightless, hydrated hair whch feels great!

The Brand that Really Cares

Hair Care Smooth & Hydrate Intense moisture, restorative nutrients and shine enhancing ceramides for smooth, healthy locks 97% Natural Ingredients include natural, naturally derived and nature identical ingredients Free from sulphates, parabens, petrochemicals, silicones and mineral oils Always tested on people, not animals Vegan friendly

Pack size: 400ML

Ingredients

Aqua, Ammonium Laureth Sulfate, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, PEG-4 Rapeseedamide, Phenoxyethanol, Betaine, Parfum, Sodium Chloride, Polysorbate 20, Sodium Benzoate, Citric Acid, Argania Spinosa Kernel Oil, Hydroxypropyl Guar Hydroxypropyl- Trimonium Chloride, Citronellol, Limonene, Eugenol, Raspberry Seed Oil/Palm Oil Aminopropanediol Esters, Butyrospermum Parkii Butter, Linalool, Octadecyl Di-t-Butyl-4-Hydroxyhydrocinnamate

Produce of

Made in the UK

Net Contents

400ml ℮

Preparation and Usage

Directions: Gently massage onto wet hair and lather, focusing on the roots. Rinse thoroughly and repeat once more if necessary. For best results, finish with Good Gracious Smooth & Hydrate Conditioner.

Additives