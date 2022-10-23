We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
Usn Blue Lab 100% Whey Protein Chocolate Caramel 476G

Usn Blue Lab 100% Whey Protein Chocolate Caramel 476G

4(1)
Write a review

£20.00

£4.20/100g

Double Clubcard Points on Selected Healthcare Products. Clubcard / App required, offer is valid for delivery from 15/11/23 until 05/12/23 Subject to availability.

High Protein Drink Mix with Sweetener
Scientifically formulated to support muscle development##Protein contributes to the growth & maintenance of muscle mass.
Tolerase® L is a Trademark of DSM.
14 Servings Per Container25g Protein Per Serving5.7g BCAAS Per Serving (Naturally Present)Low Temperature Cross Flow Ultra-Filtrated Whey ProteinIsolate + Hydrolysate + ConcentrateNatural Cocoa25 of Supreme Quality, 100% Whey Protein Per ServingPremium FormulationGreat Tasting Easy Mix FormulationEasy Digesting Whey Protein Isolate, Hydrolysate & Concentrate
Pack size: 476G
Protein contributes to the growth & maintenance of muscle mass

Ingredients

Premium Protein Blend [Whey Protein Isolate (Milk), Whey Protein Hydrolysate (Milk), Whey Protein Concentrate (Milk)], (Emulsifier: Sunflower Lecithin), Cocoa Powder, Inulin, Ravouring, Stabilisers (Guar Gum and Xanthan Gum), Sodium Chloride, Sweetener (Sucralose), Cocoa Extract, Tolerase® L (pH-Stable Lactase)

Allergy Information

For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Produce of

Manufactured in Belgium. Ingredients from EU & Non-EU sources

Number of uses

Serving size: 1 scoop (34g), Approx. servings per container: 14

Net Contents

476g ℮

Preparation and Usage

For Best ResultsThroughout the day, before & after training25g protein = 1 scoop50g protein = 2 scoopsRecommended Use- 25g protein serving: Mix 1 scoop (34g) into 150-200ml of cold water.- Optimal 50g protein double serving: Mix 2 scoops (68g) into 300-400ml of cold water.- Shake well for 30 seconds, settle for 60 seconds, shake again before drinking.- Adjust your protein intake from 1-5 servings depending on your physical goal and protein requirements.

Additives

Contains Sweeteners

View all Sports Nutrition

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here