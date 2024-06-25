Patak's Raita 170g

Yogurt Based Dip with Cucumber and Mint. Recipe inspiration: www.pataks.com

Cool & Minty Chilli rating - 1 No Artificial Flavours Colours Preservatives Vegetarian Friendly

Pack size: 170G

Ingredients

Low-Fat Yogurt (Milk) (54%), Water, Cucumber (11%), Modified Maize Starch, Sugar, White Wine Vinegar, Mint (1%), Salt, Acidity Regulator (Lactic Acid), Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum)

Allergy Information

May also contain Peanuts and Nuts. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Net Contents

170g ℮

Preparation and Usage

Dip with our Pappadums or add a spoonful to cool down your Favourite Curry. Try adding a spoonful to a Chicken Tikka Wrap for a perfect match.

Additives