New
Patak's Raita 170g

Patak's Raita 170g

No ratings yet
Write a review

£1.85

£10.88/kg

Vegetarian

Yogurt Based Dip with Cucumber and Mint.Recipe inspiration: www.pataks.com
Cool & MintyChilli rating - 1No Artificial Flavours Colours PreservativesVegetarian Friendly
Pack size: 170G

Ingredients

Low-Fat Yogurt (Milk) (54%), Water, Cucumber (11%), Modified Maize Starch, Sugar, White Wine Vinegar, Mint (1%), Salt, Acidity Regulator (Lactic Acid), Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum)

Allergy Information

May also contain Peanuts and Nuts. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Net Contents

170g ℮

Preparation and Usage

Dip with our Pappadums or add a spoonful to cool down your Favourite Curry.Try adding a spoonful to a Chicken Tikka Wrap for a perfect match.

Additives

Free From Artificial ColoursFree From Artificial FlavoursFree From Artificial Preservatives

View all Indian

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2024

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here