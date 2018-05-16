We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Squeaky Bean Chargrilled Steak Strips 120G

image 1 of Squeaky Bean Chargrilled Steak Strips 120G
£3.00
£2.50/100g

Product Description

  • Ready to Eat Chargrilled Steak Style Strips Made with Wheat and Pea Protein Coated with a Beef Flavour Seasoning.
  • We're Squeaky Bean®, your new sidekick in the kitchen. we make the kind of food you can happily crave.
  • Have You Tried?
  • Squeaky Bean Roast Chicken Style Slices
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • Ready to Eat
  • High Protein
  • High in Vitamin B12 & Iron
  • Low Saturated Fat
  • Suitable for Vegans
  • Pack size: 120G
  • High Protein
  • High in Vitamin B12 & Iron
  • Low Saturated Fat

Information

Ingredients

Water, Vegetable Protein (17%) (Wheat, Pea), Sunflower Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Beef Flavour Seasoning (7%) (Sugar, Maltodextrin, Onion Powder, Garlic Powder, Rice Flour, Yeast Extract Powder, Salt, Flavouring, Burnt Sugar, Black Pepper, Carrot Powder), Wheat Gluten, Pea Protein, Potato Protein, Flavourings, Preservative: Potassium Acetate, Potassium Lactate, Pea Starch, Malted Barley, Salt, Acidity Regulator: Citric Acid, Radish Concentrate, Carrot Concentrate, Iron, Zinc, Vitamin B12

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated below 5°C. Once opened keep refrigerated and use within 2 days. Do not exceed use by date.Not suitable for home freezing. For use by date see front of pack.

Cooking Instructions

Microwave

Instructions: We've made these strips ready to eat so you can use them just like the beef you used to buy.
If you want to fry or microwave, remove from tray first.
Remove from tray. Heat on full power for 35 secs 800W. All microwaves vary. Guide only.

Produce of

Produced in the UK

Recycling info

Film. Don't Recycle Sleeve. Recycle Tray. Recycle

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Squeaky Bean®,
  • Discovery House,
  • 11 Wells Place,
  • RH1 3AS,
  • United Kingdom.

Return to

  • Squeaky Bean®,
  • Discovery House,
  • 11 Wells Place,
  • RH1 3AS,
  • United Kingdom.
  • Squeaky Bean®,
  • Suite 163,
  • 21 Botanic Avenue,
  • Belfast,
  • BT7 1JJ,
  • NI.

Net Contents

120g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy1113kJ / 265kcal
Fat11g
Of which Saturates1.4g
Carbohydrates15g
Of which Sugars3.8g
Fibre0.9g
Protein25g
Salt1.49g
Vitamin B12 (45% NRV*)1.13µg
Iron (41% NRV*)5.78mg
Zinc (38% NRV*)3.84mg
*NRV = Nutrient Reference Value-
