Rocks Blackcurrant Squash 740Ml

4.7(7)Write a review
Rocks Blackcurrant Squash 740Ml
£2.95
£0.40/100ml

Product Description

  • Concentrated Blackcurrant Fruit Juice Drink
  • Rocks is made from simply squished whole fruit, refreshingly liberated from artificial ingredients and sweeteners. Whole fruit, pure Devonshire spring water and natural cane sugar. That's it!
  • Squished Whole Fruit
  • Nothing Artificial
  • Pack size: 740ML

Information

Ingredients

Rocks Spring Water, Cane Sugar, Fruit Juices from Concentrate (Blackcurrant 18.5%, Apple 14.4%, Lemon 0.4%), Citric Acid

Storage

Once open, pop me in the fridgeI am full of natural fruit, please store me in the fridge after opening and use within 3 weeks.

Preparation and Usage

  • Preparation
  • Shake before use and just add water - still or sparkling!

Number of uses

Makes 28 Delicious Drinks

Name and address

  • Rocks,
  • EX5 1EW,
  • UK.
  • SHS Sales & Marketing Ltd,
  • Unit Q1,
  • Aerodrome Bus. Park,

Return to

  • Rocks,
  • EX5 1EW,
  • UK.
  • SHS Sales & Marketing Ltd,
  • Unit Q1,
  • Aerodrome Bus. Park,
  • Rathcoole,
  • Ireland.
  • WWW.ROCKSDRINKS.CO.UK

Net Contents

740ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100mlPer 100ml Diluted
Energy626.8kJ/146.9kcal69.7kJ/16.3kcal
Fat0g0g
of which saturates0g0g
Carbohydrate39.5g4.4g
of which sugars39.5g4.4g
Protein0.2g0.02g
Salt0g0g
1 part concentrate to 8 parts water--
7 Reviews

Average of 4.7 stars

This is great, no evil aspartame sweetner in it. L

5 stars

This is great, no evil aspartame sweetner in it. Love the lemon rocks best, please start stocking it too

NO ARTIFICIAL SWEETENERS as it should be!

5 stars

This is the only squash I can drink as allergic to sweetener plus will only give to the grandchildren as I won’t give them artificial rubbish that tastes awful. Rocks is all natural and tastes so too.

Quite expensive as these things have become. Not a

4 stars

Quite expensive as these things have become. Not as good as Ribena used to be, but far superior to what Ribena is now.. Most of the cordials without nasty artificial sweeteners are expensive but strong, this is more of a traditional strength. There is no alternative product that I am aware of, so I buy it.

Great - get more stock.

5 stars

The only squash you can get without sweeteners. Great tasting. Just wish Tesco stocked more as it seems to run out constantly.

Fabulous drink no hidden bad ingredients

5 stars

Love this drink, natural ingredients always buy Rocks cordial as it’s the best.

Would have been five stars!

4 stars

I used to really love this squash. Unfortunately the last few bottles I've had have been very watery. Also I think it is getting too expensive but shall have to buy it for my grandson.

Lovely natural squash

5 stars

I really like this as it is one of very few squash/high juice drinks to not have sweetener in. I only buy products without sweetener where possible and this is the only one that Tesco do. It's a nice drink that I buy very regularly.

