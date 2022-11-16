Rocks Blackcurrant Squash 740Ml

This is great, no evil aspartame sweetner in it. L
This is great, no evil aspartame sweetner in it. Love the lemon rocks best, please start stocking it too
NO ARTIFICIAL SWEETENERS as it should be!
This is the only squash I can drink as allergic to sweetener plus will only give to the grandchildren as I won’t give them artificial rubbish that tastes awful. Rocks is all natural and tastes so too.
Quite expensive as these things have become. Not as good as Ribena used to be, but far superior to what Ribena is now.. Most of the cordials without nasty artificial sweeteners are expensive but strong, this is more of a traditional strength. There is no alternative product that I am aware of, so I buy it.
Great - get more stock.
The only squash you can get without sweeteners. Great tasting. Just wish Tesco stocked more as it seems to run out constantly.
Fabulous drink no hidden bad ingredients
Love this drink, natural ingredients always buy Rocks cordial as it’s the best.
Would have been five stars!
I used to really love this squash. Unfortunately the last few bottles I've had have been very watery. Also I think it is getting too expensive but shall have to buy it for my grandson.
Lovely natural squash
I really like this as it is one of very few squash/high juice drinks to not have sweetener in. I only buy products without sweetener where possible and this is the only one that Tesco do. It's a nice drink that I buy very regularly.