We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Percol Americano 20 Coffee Bags 160G

4(1)Write a review
Percol Americano 20 Coffee Bags 160G
£4.50
£2.81/100g

Product Description

  • PERCOL AMERICANO 20 COFFEE BAGS 160G
  • Every Pack Sold Plants a Tree
  • At Percol, we've always believed that great tasting coffee shouldn't cost the earth. We were the first ground coffee in the UK to be Fairtrade certified and we've spent decades investing in the farmers who grow our delicious coffee. Now we're looking to do even more. Working with eden reforestation projects, for every pack of coffee bags sold, we are going to plant a tree. So whether you enjoy your coffee black or white, you'll be helping to make the planet a little more green by enjoying Percol coffee bags.
  • For more information, visit info.fairtrade.net/sourcing
  • Tasting Notes
  • A medium roast coffee with flavours of milk chocolate and walnut.
  • Rich Americano: medium roast
  • For these medium roast Americano coffee bags, we source hand-picked beans from Fairtrade farms in Brazil, Honduras and Ethiopia. Choosing Fairtrade is important because it ensures a minimum price for coffee, regardless of whether the market value drops (which, with the increasing impact of climate change, it is more prone to do). So in these uncertain times, Fairtrade prices give farmers and their families a much-needed safety net which helps their communities grow and thrive and provides us with amazing coffee.
  • Packaged in a protective environment.
  • 20 x 8 individual bags
  • Fairtrade - Coffee is Fairtrade certified, traded, audited and sourced from Fairtrade producers, total 100%.
  • Percol is a registered trademark of Löfbergs UK
  • Roast 4
  • Carefully Crafted Coffee
  • Just Add Hot Water
  • Hassle-Free Coffee
  • Pack size: 160G

Information

Ingredients

100% Roasted Coffee

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Produce of

Packed in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • As Easy as Using a Tea Bag
  • 1 Add coffee bag to mug.
  • 2 Fill with boiled water and stir.
  • 3 Leave to brew for 3-4 mins.
  • 4 Remove bag and enjoy.
  • 5 Add milk or sweetener to taste.

Name and address

  • Löfbergs UK,
  • Unit 1,
  • Robin Hood Business Park,
  • Robin Hood Road,
  • Dublin,
  • D22 K710.

Return to

  • Löfbergs UK,
  • Unit 1,
  • Robin Hood Business Park,
  • Robin Hood Road,
  • Dublin,
  • D22 K710.
  • percol.co.uk

Net Contents

160g ℮

View all Premium Instant Coffee

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

1 Review

Average of 4 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

To drink. I want jars of percol instant coffee. D

4 stars

To drink. I want jars of percol instant coffee. Decaff, americano, expresso, please

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Empty Basket

Products you add to your basket will appear here