Aero Peppermint Bubbles Giant Tube 70G

Product Description

  An aerated peppermint flavoured centre with a half milk chocolate, half peppermint flavoured shell.
  Good to remember…
  Enjoying chocolate as part of a varied, balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle, is one of life's little pleasures.
  Working with the Rainforest Alliance to support cocoa farmers and their communities. Find out more at ra.org
  An aerated peppermint flavoured centre with a half milk chocolate, half peppermint flavoured shell. Aero® Peppermint Bubbles are perfect for gifting at Christmas.
  What makes AERO so deliciously special? It's the chocolate bubbles that are designed to melt effortlessly in your mouth. Aero® is a much-loved chocolate brand and is famous worldwide for its unique, bubbly texture, and has been for decades. Aero® was first launched in 1935 in peppermint flavour, followed by the milk chocolate variation in the 1970s. Since then, we've been creating even more ways to enjoy Aero®, such as Aero® Bubbles, the perfect way to spread the bubbly joy. With new flavours such as Dark&Milk joining the range, there's an Aero® for everyone.
  When it's time for a treat, pick up an Aero® and feel the bubbles melt™.
  Have you tried the AERO Snowbubbles Sharing Bag? Combining a smooth half milk chocolate half white shell with a light bubbly vanilla centre, Aero® Snowbubbles are perfect for moments between friends at Christmas.
  Rainforest Alliance - People & Nature, Cocoa, Find out more at ra.org
  ® Reg. Trademark of Société des Produits Nestlé S.A.
  Aero® contains no artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
  Pack size: 70G

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea, Mango Kernel, Sal, Sunflower, Coconut, Rapeseed), Whey Powder (Milk), Skimmed Milk Powder, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Butterfat (Milk), Whey Powder product (Milk), Emulsifier (Lecithins), Glazing Agent (Gum Arabic), Glucose Syrup, Natural Flavouring, Colours (Copper Complexes of Chlorophyllins, Curcumin), Milk Chocolate contains Milk Solids 14% minimum and Vegetable Fat in addition to Cocoa Butter

Allergy Information

  Contains: Milk

Storage

Best before end see base.Store cool and dry

Number of uses

Contains approximately 3 servings

Additives

  Free From Artificial Colours
  Free From Artificial Flavours
  Free From Artificial Preservatives

Warnings

Recycling info

Film. Don't Recycle Tube. Recycle

Name and address

  • PO Box 203,
  • York,
  • YO91 1XY.
  • Nestlé Ireland,
  • 3030 Lake Drive,
  • Citywest Business Campus,

Return to

  Contact us free
  www.nestle.co.uk
  UK: 0800 604 604
Lower age limit

4 Years

Net Contents

70g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 8 sweets
Energy2234kJ536kJ
-534kcal128kcal
Fat29.6g7.1g
of which: saturates17.7g4.2g
Carbohydrate62.4g15.0g
of which: sugars62.0g14.9g
Fibre0.6g0.1g
Protein4.3g1.0g
Salt0.22g0.05g
Contains approximately 3 servings--
Portions should be adjusted for children of different ages--

Safety information

IMPORTANT: YOUNG CHILDREN (LESS THAN 4 YEARS) HAVE LIMITED CHEWING ABILITY AND COULD CHOKE ON SMALL SWEETS.

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Always delicious!

5 stars

Always delicious!

