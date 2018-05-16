Monin No Added Sugar Salted Caramel Syrup 25Cl

Product Description
- Concentrated beverage with sweeteners to be diluted
- Aromas of creamy caramel and a hint of salt.
- MONIN Salted Caramel No Added Sugar captures the perfect balance between smooth, silky caramel with a hint of sea salt while being a low calorie and low sugar alternative . It brings an added level of sophistication and flavour to all beverages.
- Salted Caramel was invented in 1977 by a French pastry chef, Henri Le Roux. Its growth in popularity has made it the 4th most popular flavour syrup in Britain for the past few years. MONIN Salted Caramel No Added Sugar is perfect to add a dose a decadence into coffees, hot chocolates, frappes, cocktails and mocktails. Try this iconic flavour in a No Added Sugar option.
- Simply 2 -3 teaspoons into your favourite coffee or hot chocolate
- No Added Sugars
- For coffee and hot chocolate
- Use 15-20ml per serve for hot drinks, 10-25ml for cocktails
- Pack size: 25CL
Information
Ingredients
Water, Bulking Agent: Polydextrose, Natural Flavouring, Salt, Thickener: Cellulose Gum, Sweeteners: Sucralose, Acesulfame K, Acid: Tartaric Acid (L(+)-), Preservatives: Potassium Sorbate, Sodium Benzoate
Storage
Best before end: See bottle. To be consumed within 3 months after opening. To be stored in a clean, dry and cool place.
Number of uses
Serving size 20 ml, Servings per bottle 12
Additives
- Contains Sweeteners
Recycling info
Bottle. Glass - Widely Recycled Cap. Metal - Widely Recycled
Importer address
- Bennett Opie Ltd,
- Wentworth Court,
- Sittingbourne,
- Kent,
- ME10 3RN.
Return to
- www.monin.com
Net Contents
25cl
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100 ml
|Energy
|17 kcal - 72 kJ
|Fat
|0 g
|of which saturates
|0 g
|Carbohydrate
|11.0 g
|of which sugars
|1.9 g
|Protein
|0 g
|Salt
|1.11 g
