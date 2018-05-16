Tesco Chicken Tikka Masala Meal For 1 500G

Each pack
Typical values per 100g: Energy 589kJ / 141kcal
Product Description
- Cooked marinated chicken pieces in a spiced cream, tomato and cashew nut paste sauce. Basmati rice with spices. Potato in a spiced tomato sauce. Fried onion with spices.
- Working in partnership with expert Indian chefs we use traditional layering methods to create depth of flavour.
- A Taste of India Fragrant pilau rice, spiced Bombay potato and onion bhajis
- Pack size: 500G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Cooked Pilau Rice [Water, Basmati Rice, Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Cumin Seed, Colour (Curcumin), Cardamom Pods, Cardamom Powder, Ground Bay Leaf], Cooked Marinated Chicken (14%) [Chicken, Tomato Purée, Ginger Purée, Garlic Purée, Cornflour, Water, Salt, Soya Oil, Yogurt Powder (Milk), Green Chilli Purée, Palm Oil, Chilli Powder, Yogurt (Milk), Skimmed Milk, Coriander Powder, Cumin Powder, Colour (Paprika Extract), Ginger Powder, Cinnamon, Black Pepper, Mace, Fenugreek, Star Anise, Turmeric, Basil], Onion, Onion Bhaji [Onion, Gram Flour, Rapeseed Oil, Coriander, Coriander Powder, Cumin Powder, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Red Chilli Purée, Cayenne Pepper, Onion Seed, Rice Flour, Salt, Turmeric Powder], Potato, Single Cream (Milk), Tomato, Tomato Purée, Yogurt (Milk), Rapeseed Oil, Tomato Juice, Garlic Purée, Ginger Purée, Water, Ground Cashew Nut, Sugar, Honey, Butter (Milk), Coriander Leaf, Coriander Powder, Green Chilli, Cashew Nut, Salt, Cumin Powder, Cornflour, Turmeric, Paprika, Curry Leaves, Cumin Seed, Black Mustard Seed, Black Pepper, Cinnamon, Clove Powder, Chilli Powder, Cardamom Powder, Fennel, Bay Leaf, Lemon Oil, Colour (Paprika Extract).
Allergy Information
- May contain peanuts and other nuts.For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Once defrosted use within 24 hours and do not refreeze. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, use immediately.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: For best results microwave heat. Remove outer sleeve. Peel back the film on the rice & onion bhaji compartment, remove the onion bhajis from the pack and re-cover. Pierce film lid several times on the two other compartments. 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 25 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 10 minutes. Add the bhajis to the baking tray, peel back the film on the chicken tikka & Bombay potato compartments, stir and cook for a further 15 minutes. Stir well before serving.
Microwave
Instructions: For best results microwave heat. Remove outer sleeve.
Peel back the film on the rice & onion bhaji compartment, remove the onion bhajis from the pack and re-cover.
Pierce film lid several times on the two other compartments.
Heat on full power
800W 5 mins / 900W 4 mins
Replace the bhajis on top of the rice and re-cover, peel back film on chicken tikka compartment, stir and re-cover.
Heat on full power for a further
800W 1 mins 30 secs / 900W 1 mins 30secs
Stir well before serving.
Cooking Precautions
- All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
- Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
- Allow tray to stand until it regains its rigidity.
Produce of
Made using Thai chicken.
Number of uses
1 Servings
Warnings
- Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.Caution: This product can contain small fibres which come from the ginger purée.Caution: This product may contain whole spices which should be removed prior to consumption.
Recycling info
Sleeve. Recycle Tray. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
500g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Each pack (500g)
|Energy
|589kJ / 141kcal
|2947kJ / 704kcal
|Fat
|6.1g
|30.5g
|Saturates
|1.6g
|8.0g
|Carbohydrate
|14.0g
|70.0g
|Sugars
|4.0g
|20.0g
|Fibre
|1.9g
|9.5g
|Protein
|6.5g
|32.5g
|Salt
|0.48g
|2.38g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When microwaved according to instructions.
|-
|-
Safety information
