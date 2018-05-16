New
Schwartz Signature Gravy 155G
Product Description
- Instant gravy mix with toasted onion, aromatic garlic and black pepper
- Contents may settle during transit.
- Full of flavou
- With mellow garlic & a hint of black pepper
- No hydrogenated fat, added preservatives or MSG
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 155G
Information
Ingredients
Starch, Spices (Dried Onion (12%), Toasted Onion Powder (2.5%), Dried Garlic, Black Pepper), Natural Flavourings (contains Celery), Maltodextrin, Sugar, Flavourings (contains Barley, Wheat), Sea Salt, Colours (Plain Caramel, Ammonia Caramel), Fat Powder (Sunflower Oil, Lactose (from Milk), Milk Protein), Anti-Caking Agents (Calcium Silicate, Silicon Dioxide)
Allergy Information
- Contains: Barley, Celery, Milk, Wheat
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place out of direct sunlight.Best before: see cap.
Preparation and Usage
- For deliciously smooth gravy simply stir 3 heaped tsp (30g) with 300ml boiling water
Additives
- Free From MSG (Glutamate)
Name and address
- Haddenham,
- Aylesbury,
- Bucks,
- HP17 8LB.
Return to
- Haddenham,
- Aylesbury,
- Bucks,
- HP17 8LB.
- schwartz.enquiries@mccormick.co.uk
Net Contents
155g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|(Per 100g):
|Energy
|1360kJ/321kcal
|Fat
|3.5g
|(of which Saturates
|0.4g)
|Carbohydrate
|64.2g
|(of which Sugars
|12.3g)
|Fibre
|1.7g
|Protein
|7.4g
|Salt
|10.9g
