Head & Shoulders Smooth & Silky Shampoo 400Ml

Head & Shoulders anti dandruff Shampoo targets the root cause of dandruff, for up to 72h protection from flakes dryness and itch (visible flakes, with regular use; itch due to dandruff). Its advanced formula is dermatologically tested, pH balanced and boosted with antioxidants for gentle care of hair and scalp and gives up to 100% flake free, clinically proven (with regular use). Smooth & Silky Anti Dandruff Shampoo controls your frizz to give you beautiful smooth & shiny hair. Head & Shoulders is the worlds number 1 shampoo brand (P&G calculation based on shampoo category yearly external sale) and cares for the planet: Recyclable bottle (excluding cap and depending on recycling facilities).

Pack size: 400ML

Ingredients

Aqua, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Sodium Lauryl Sulfate, Sodium Chloride, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Sodium Xylenesulfonate, Glycol Distearate, Sodium Citrate, Parfum, Piroctone Olamine, Dimethiconol, Dimethicone, Citric Acid, Sodium Salicylate, Sodium Benzoate, Guar Hydroxypropyltrimonium Chloride, TEA-Dodecylbenzenesulfonate, Tetrasodium EDTA, Sodium Hydroxide, Hexyl Cinnamal, Trideceth-10, Niacinamide, Benzyl Salicylate, Limonene, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Citronellol, Linalool, Panthenol, Tocopheryl Acetate, Benzyl Alcohol, Triethylene Glycol, Propylene Glycol

Net Contents

400ml ℮

Preparation and Usage