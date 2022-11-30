Petit Filous Vitamin Rich Strawberry & Beetroot 4X100g

Per 100g:
Product Description
- Drinking yogurt with strawberry and beetroot purees.
- Love me or your money back**
- **One claim per household, 18+ only, residents of UK and ROI only, proof of purchase required.
- Expires: 30.11.2022.
- Follow this link www.petitsfilous.co.uk for full T&Cs.
- A varied and balanced diet is important as part of a healthy lifestyle
- Calcium, vitamin D for healthy bones*
- *Calcium & vitamin D are needed for normal growth & development of bone in children
- No artificial colours **or flavourings
- ** Coloured by beetroot and vegetable juice.
- Sell only as a 4-bottle pack
- A Delicious Drinking Yogurt with Fruit & Vegetables
- Rich in Vitamins C & D
- Pack size: 400G
- Calcium & vitamin D are needed for normal growth & development of bone in children
- Rich in Vitamins C & D
Information
Ingredients
Yogurt (Milk), Sugar 6.5%, Beetroot Puree 5%, Strawberry Puree from Concentrate 5%, Carrot Juice from Concentrate, Maize Starch, Milk Mineral Concentrate, Natural Flavourings, Vitamin C, Lemon Juice Concentrate, Vitamin D
Allergy Information
- For allergens: see ingredients in bold
Storage
Keep refrigerated 2-5°C
Preparation and Usage
- Shake well before opening
- Keeps for up to 8H out of the fridge****
- **** After 8h, the product must be discarded.
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
Recycling info
Bottle. Don't Recycle Wrap. Recycle
Name and address
- Yoplait UK Ltd,
- Consumer Care,
- PO Box 1128,
- Uxbridge,
- UB8 9XU.
- Yoplait Ireland Ltd.,
Return to
- Consumer careline :
- UK 0800 358 0401
- IRL 0818 818988
- Yoplait UK Ltd,
- Consumer Care,
- PO Box 1128,
- Uxbridge,
- UB8 9XU.
- Yoplait Ireland Ltd.,
- Unit 16A,
- Fonthill Industrial Park,
- Clondalkin,
Net Contents
4 x 100g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Energy:
|260 kJ/61 kcal
|Fat:
|0.7 g
|Of which Saturates:
|0.5 g
|Carbohydrate:
|9.8 g
|Of which Sugars:
|9.5 g
|Protein:
|2.8 g
|Salt:
|0.11 g
|Calcium:
|127 mg 16% RI***
|Vitamin C:
|24 mg 30% RI***
|Vitamin D:
|1.6 µg 32% RI***
|***RI : Reference Intake
|-
