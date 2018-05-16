We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

New

Heinz Immunity Support Pear Raspberry & Yogurt 7M+ 85G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Heinz Immunity Support Pear Raspberry & Yogurt 7M+ 85G
£1.00
£1.18/100g

Product Description

  • A smooth blend of pear, raspberry & yoghurt with fermented milk powder and added vitamin C
  • Immunity support*
  • *Contains vitamin C which contributes to the normal function of the immune system.
  • Tasty fruit and yoghurt with our cultured milk with L.Paracasei CBA L74, created from research into little one's nutritional needs.
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • With l.paracasei cultures
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 85G
  • Contains vitamin C which contributes to the normal function of the immune system

Information

Ingredients