New
Heinz Immunity Support Pear Raspberry & Yogurt 7M+ 85G
Product Description
- A smooth blend of pear, raspberry & yoghurt with fermented milk powder and added vitamin C
- Immunity support*
- *Contains vitamin C which contributes to the normal function of the immune system.
- Tasty fruit and yoghurt with our cultured milk with L.Paracasei CBA L74, created from research into little one's nutritional needs.
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
- With l.paracasei cultures
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 85G
