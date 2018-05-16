Tesco Sage & Onion Pork Steaks With Apple Sauce 360G

1/2 of a pack
- Energy
- 1198kJ
-
- 286kcal
- 14%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 13.3g
- 19%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 5.2g
- 26%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 12.1g
- 13%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.34g
- 6%of the reference intake
medium
medium
medium
low
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 888kJ / 212kcal
Product Description
- Boneless pork loin steaks with an onion and sage flavoured coating, and a Bramley apple sauce sachet.
- READY TO COOK Herby and savoury pork loin steaks served with classic apple sauce
- Pack size: 360G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Pork Loin (63%), Bramley Apple Sauce (27%) [Apple, Water, Sugar, Dried Apple, Cider Vinegar, Partially Inverted Sugar Syrup, Cornflour, Cider, Brown Sugar, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Salt], Water, Sugar, Salt, Cornflour, Dried Onion, Onion, Glucose Syrup, Dried Sage, Onion Powder, Dried Parsley, Acidity Regulator (Sodium Carbonate), Black Pepper, Dried Yeast, Tapioca Starch, Spirit Vinegar, Garlic Powder, Rapeseed Oil, Citric Acid, Dried Thyme, Coriander Powder, Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum), Paprika Extract, Sage Extract.
Legal information
Packaged in a protective atmosphere
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use within 24 hours and do not refreeze. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 1 day and by ‘use by’ date shown.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 23 mins Remove sleeve and film lid and set sauce sachet to one side. Place foil tray on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 18 minutes. Remove from the oven, drain excess cooking liquid. Add sauce to the side of the steaks and return to the oven for 5 minutes.
Microwave
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.
Produce of
Made using British or EU pork. See front of pack for specific origin.
Number of uses
2 Servings
Warnings
- Caution: This product contains raw meat..Caution: Always wash hands, surfaces and utensils after contact with raw meat..
Recycling info
Tray. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket Sleeve. Recycle Sachet. Don't Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
360g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/2 of a pack (135g**)
|Energy
|888kJ / 212kcal
|1198kJ / 286kcal
|Fat
|9.9g
|13.3g
|Saturates
|3.8g
|5.2g
|Carbohydrate
|9.6g
|12.9g
|Sugars
|8.9g
|12.1g
|Fibre
|1.2g
|1.6g
|Protein
|20.6g
|27.9g
|Salt
|0.25g
|0.34g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|** When cooked according to instructions 360g typically weighs 270g.
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
Safety information
Caution: This product contains raw meat..Caution: Always wash hands, surfaces and utensils after contact with raw meat..
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2022
No reviews yet
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.