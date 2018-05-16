We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Baby Carrots In Water 300G

Tesco Baby Carrots In Water 300G
£0.42
£2.28/kg DR.WT

1/2 of a can

Energy
110kJ
26kcal
1%of the reference intake
Fat
0.4g

low

1%of the reference intake
Saturates
<0.1g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Sugars
3.9g

low

4%of the reference intake
Salt
0.05g

low

1%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 118kJ / 28kcal

Product Description

  • Baby carrots in water.
  • SWEET & TENDER Harvested at their sweetest at the peak of the season.
  • Pack size: 185G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Baby Carrots, Water.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, transfer unused contents into a non-metallic container, cover and refrigerate. Consume within 2 days.

Cooking Instructions

Microwave

Instructions: 800W/900W 2 mins 30 secs/2 mins
Place contents into a microwaveable bowl and cover.
Heat on full power for 1 minute 30 seconds (800W)/1 minute (900W)
Remove cover and stir. Re-cover and heat on full power for a further 1 minute (800W)/(900W).
Stir well and drain before serving.

Hob
Instructions: For best results heat on the hob.
Empty contents into a saucepan.
Heat gently for 4-5 minutes, stirring occasionally.
Do not allow to boil.
Drain well before serving.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Recycling info

Can. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Drained weight

185g

Net Contents

300g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/2 of a can (93g)
Energy118kJ / 28kcal110kJ / 26kcal
Fat0.4g0.4g
Saturates0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate4.4g4.1g
Sugars4.2g3.9g
Fibre2.3g2.1g
Protein0.6g0.6g
Salt0.05g0.05g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold, drained.--
