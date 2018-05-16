Tesco Baby Carrots In Water 300G

1/2 of a can
- Energy
- 110kJ
-
- 26kcal
- 1%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 0.4g
- 1%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- <0.1g
- <1%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 3.9g
- 4%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.05g
- 1%of the reference intake
low
low
low
low
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 118kJ / 28kcal
Product Description
- Baby carrots in water.
- SWEET & TENDER Harvested at their sweetest at the peak of the season.
- Pack size: 185G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Baby Carrots, Water.
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, transfer unused contents into a non-metallic container, cover and refrigerate. Consume within 2 days.
Cooking Instructions
Microwave
Instructions: 800W/900W 2 mins 30 secs/2 mins
Place contents into a microwaveable bowl and cover.
Heat on full power for 1 minute 30 seconds (800W)/1 minute (900W)
Remove cover and stir. Re-cover and heat on full power for a further 1 minute (800W)/(900W).
Stir well and drain before serving.
Hob
Instructions: For best results heat on the hob.
Empty contents into a saucepan.
Heat gently for 4-5 minutes, stirring occasionally.
Do not allow to boil.
Drain well before serving.
Number of uses
2 Servings
Recycling info
Can. Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Drained weight
185g
Net Contents
300g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/2 of a can (93g)
|Energy
|118kJ / 28kcal
|110kJ / 26kcal
|Fat
|0.4g
|0.4g
|Saturates
|0.1g
|<0.1g
|Carbohydrate
|4.4g
|4.1g
|Sugars
|4.2g
|3.9g
|Fibre
|2.3g
|2.1g
|Protein
|0.6g
|0.6g
|Salt
|0.05g
|0.05g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold, drained.
|-
|-
