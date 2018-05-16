Quorn Chilli With Rice 400G

Per Cooked Pack (360g)
- Energy
- 1591kJ
-
- 380kcal
- 19%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 3.2g
- 5%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 0.6g
- 3%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 7.2g
- 8%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 1.3g
- 22%of the reference intake
low
low
low
medium
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 442kJ/106kcal
Product Description
- Meat free mince, made with mycoprotein, red kidney beans in a tomato sauce, with cooked coriander ice
To discover delicious recipes made with Quorn products and to find out more about our approach to sustainable nutrition visit www.quorn.co.uk and get social with us!
- Sustainable Nutrition
- Quorn products are a source of protein because they contain Mycoprotein; a nutritious and sustainable protein source.
- Mycoprotein's footprint is certified by the Carbon Trust and has less impact on our planet's resources.
- Quorn® and the Quorn™ logo are trademark belonging to Marlow Foods Ltd.
- Deliciously meat free
- Source of Protein
- Low in Saturated Fat
- Vegetarian Society Approved
- Pack size: 400G
- Source of Protein
- Low in Saturated Fat
Information
Ingredients
Cooked Coriander Rice (Water, Long Grain Rice, Onion, Coriander, Salt), Water, Meat Free Mince (14%) (Mycoprotein*, Rehydrated Free Range Egg White, Pea Fibre, Natural Caramelised Sugar, Firming Agents: Calcium Chloride, Calcium Acetate; Gluten Free Roasted Barley Malt Extract), Tomato, Red Kidney Beans, Red Pepper, Onion, Tomato Paste, Red Wine, Tomato Juice, Cornflour, Garlic Purée, Concentrated Lime Juice, Salt, Ground Chipotle Chilli, Dark Muscovado Sugar, Smoked Paprika, Coriander, Ground Cumin, Ground Coriander, Oregano, Leek, Rapeseed Oil, Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Cracked Black Pepper, Carrot, Purée, Parsley, White Peppercorns, Bay Leaf, *13% of final product
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Suitable for home freezingKeep refrigerated and use by the date shown on front of pack. Once opened, eat within 24 hours. Can be frozen on day of purchase. Do not refreeze once thawed. Defrost thoroughly before cooking.
Cooking Instructions
Microwave
Instructions: Unsuitable for oven cooking. Remove sleeve.
5 Min 30 Sec
Pierce film and cook at 800W. Halfway through cooking, peel back film lid, add 1 tablespoon of water to the rice, stir both compartments thoroughly and re-cover. Cook for the remaining time. Allow to stand for 1 minute. Stir and serve.
This container may soften slightly when hot.
Al appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
Check product is piping hot before serving
Produce of
Made in the UK
Number of uses
1 Servings
Warnings
- There have been rare cases of allergic reactions to Quorn® products, which contain mycoprotein. Mycoprotein is made with a member of the fungi/mould family. Mycoprotein is high in protein and fibre which may cause intolerance in some people.
Recycling info
Sleeve. Recycle
Name and address
- Quorn Foods,
- Freepost M1927,
- Station Road,
- Stokesley,
- TS9 7BR.
Return to
- We're Here to Help
If you have any questions or comments please do get in touch https://www.quorn.co.uk or call us on 0345 602 9000
Net Contents
400g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|(as microwaved) Per 100g
|(as microwaved) Per Cooked Pack
|Energy
|442kJ/106kcal
|1591kJ/380kcal
|Fat
|0.9g
|3.2g
|of which saturates
|0.2g
|0.6g
|Carbohydrate
|18g
|66g
|of which sugars
|2.0g
|7.2g
|Fibre
|2.7g
|9.8g
|Protein
|4.5g
|16g
|Salt
|0.36g
|1.3g
|Serves 1
|-
|-
Safety information
There have been rare cases of allergic reactions to Quorn® products, which contain mycoprotein. Mycoprotein is made with a member of the fungi/mould family. Mycoprotein is high in protein and fibre which may cause intolerance in some people.
