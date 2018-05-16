Twinings Sprbnds Immune Support 20 Teabags 40G

Product Description
- Blackcurrant, Raspberry and Strawberry flavoured Herbal Infusion with Echinacea Root, Elderberries and added Vitamin D.
- Enjoy 3 cups a day as part of a varied and balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle.
- Elderberry
- Found in the British countryside at the end of summer, elderberries were traditionally prized by our ancestors & made into syrups. They are rich in colour, with a tart, juicy flavour.
- Echinacea
- A beautiful flower with pink & purple petals. We use the root in this blend which adds a subtle woody flavour.
- Blackcurrant
- This juicy staple of the British countryside adds a delicious fruity flavour to this infusion.
- Raspberry
- A sweet & succulent fruit, bursting with flavour.
- Superblends
- This blend has been crafted with all of you go-getters in mind. We've added Vitamin D to support the normal function of the immune system. Enjoy the deliciously comforting flavours of Elderberry, Blackcurrant & Raspberry, helping you stay one step ahead.
- What does it taste like?
- A juicy, sweet layered blend of forest fruits infused with a touch of sharpness & uplifting woody notes from the Echinacea. A deliciously balanced blend that is naturally caffeine free.
- With Echinacea & Elderberry
- Vitamin D supports the normal function of the immune system
- Naturally Caffeine Free
- Pack size: 40G
Information
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.
Preparation and Usage
- How do I drink it?
- Simply use freshly boiled water and infuse the bag for at least 3 minutes. Give the teabag a few little stirs and a gentle squeeze to release the flavour before removing it from the cup.
Number of uses
This product contains 20 servings
- R. Twining and Company Sp. z o.o.,
Net Contents
40g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml brewed infusion*
|Per 200ml Serving*
|Energy
|3 kJ /1 kcal
|7 kJ /2 kcal
|Fat
|0g
|0g
|of which saturates
|0g
|0g
|Carbohydrate
|<0.5g
|<0.5g
|of which sugars
|<0.5g
|<0.5g
|Protein
|0g
|0g
|Salt
|0g
|0g
|Vitamin D
|1.25µg (25% of RI**)
|2.5µg (50% of RI**)
|*Based on an infusion brewed with 200ml hot water for 3 minutes
|** Reference Intake
