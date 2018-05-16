We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Twinings Sprbnds Immune Support 20 Teabags 40G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Twinings Sprbnds Immune Support 20 Teabags 40G
£3.50
£8.75/100g

Product Description

  • Blackcurrant, Raspberry and Strawberry flavoured Herbal Infusion with Echinacea Root, Elderberries and added Vitamin D.
  • Enjoy 3 cups a day as part of a varied and balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle.
  • Source with Care
  • Improving quality of life in the communities we source from.
  • For more information while you finish your cup, visit www.sourcedwithcare.com
  • Elderberry
  • Found in the British countryside at the end of summer, elderberries were traditionally prized by our ancestors & made into syrups. They are rich in colour, with a tart, juicy flavour.
  • Echinacea
  • A beautiful flower with pink & purple petals. We use the root in this blend which adds a subtle woody flavour.
  • Blackcurrant
  • This juicy staple of the British countryside adds a delicious fruity flavour to this infusion.
  • Raspberry
  • A sweet & succulent fruit, bursting with flavour.
  • Superblends
  • This blend has been crafted with all of you go-getters in mind. We've added Vitamin D to support the normal function of the immune system. Enjoy the deliciously comforting flavours of Elderberry, Blackcurrant & Raspberry, helping you stay one step ahead.
  • What does it taste like?
  • A juicy, sweet layered blend of forest fruits infused with a touch of sharpness & uplifting woody notes from the Echinacea. A deliciously balanced blend that is naturally caffeine free.
  • Twinings is a registered trademark of R. Twining and Company Limited.

By Appointment to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II Tea & Coffee Merchants R. Twining and Company Limited. London.

  • With Echinacea & Elderberry
  • Vitamin D supports the normal function of the immune system
  • Naturally Caffeine Free
  • Sourced with Care
  • Pack size: 40G
  • Vitamin D supports the normal function of the immune system

Information

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Preparation and Usage

  • How do I drink it?
  • Simply use freshly boiled water and infuse the bag for at least 3 minutes. Give the teabag a few little stirs and a gentle squeeze to release the flavour before removing it from the cup.

Number of uses

This product contains 20 servings

Recycling info

Box. Recycle Envelope. Don't Recycle

Name and address

  • R. Twining and Company Limited,
  • South Way,
  • Andover,
  • Hampshire,
  • SP10 5AQ.
  • R. Twining and Company Sp. z o.o.,

Return to

  • Want to talk tea?
  • Call us on 01264 313444
  • Visit our website at twinings.co.uk or write to us at
  • R. Twining and Company Limited,
  • South Way,
  • Andover,
  • Hampshire,
  • SP10 5AQ.

Net Contents

40g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100ml brewed infusion*Per 200ml Serving*
Energy3 kJ /1 kcal7 kJ /2 kcal
Fat0g0g
of which saturates0g0g
Carbohydrate<0.5g<0.5g
of which sugars<0.5g<0.5g
Protein0g0g
Salt0g0g
Vitamin D1.25µg (25% of RI**)2.5µg (50% of RI**)
*Based on an infusion brewed with 200ml hot water for 3 minutes--
** Reference Intake--
View all Fruit & Herbal Tea Bags

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Empty Basket

Products you add to your basket will appear here