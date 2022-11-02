We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Childs Farm Hair & Body Wash Bar Organic Sweet Orange 60G

4.8(49)Write a review
Childs Farm Hair & Body Wash Bar Organic Sweet Orange 60G
£7.50
£12.50/100g

Product Description

  • Childs Farm Hair & Body Wash Bar Org Swt Orng 60G
  • Kind to skin, kind to planet, kind to child
  • Introducing our NEW Childs Farm shampoo and wash bars!
  • Each bar is made with ethically and responsibly sourced natural origin ingredients is 100% plastic free and is wrapped in our happy skin promise. Each bar provides up to 60 washes, which is the same as TWO of our 250ml bottles.
  • Our one bar wonder gently cleanses hair and body with a soap-free formulation, specially developed for the most sensitive skin. Suitable for all hair types and the delicate skin of little ones. Full of the fragrance of juicy organic sweet orange.
  • Multi award-winning and proudly British, at Childs Farm we celebrate all things natural and naturally derived to soothe and moisturise the delicate and sensitive skin of newborns, babies and children.
  • Made by a mum as a solution for her own daughters' sensitive and eczema-prone skin, every element of our range from content to bar is thought through to ensure we are best for skin and best for planet, giving you one less thing to worry about as your little one grows up.
  • FSC - FSC® Mix, Board, FSC® C007915
  • © Tadley Holdings Ltd. Childs Farm®
  • Paediatrician Approved
  • Suitable for Sensitive Skin
  • Safe for People Who May be Prone to Eczema
  • Dermatologist Approved
  • Suitable for newborn & upwards
  • Ethically & Responsibly Sourced
  • Cruelty-Free International
  • Happy skin promise™
  • Suitable for Vegans
  • Pack size: 60G

Information

Ingredients

Sodium Cocoyl Isethionate, Hydrogenated Vegetable Oil, Aqua (Water), Polyglyceryl-4 Laurate, Glycerin, Limonene, Butyrospermum Parkii (Shea) Butter, Guar Hydroxypropyltrimonium Chloride, Parfum (Fragrance), Cocos Nucifera (Coconut) Oil*, Tetrasodium Glutamate Diacetate, Amyl Cinnamal, Linalool, Citrus Aurantium Dulcis (Orange) Peel Oil Expressed*, (*Denotes certified organic ingredient)

Produce of

Made in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • How to use
  • Lather bar in hands. Gently massage the foam into wet hair, focusing on the hairline and scalp, then rinse off with warm water. Repeat if necessary. Lather up again and gently massage the foam all over the body then rinse-off with warm water. Follow with a Childs Farm conditioner if hair is long, thick or prone to tangles.

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours

Warnings

  • Warnings
  • External use only. If irritation occurs, wash with copious amounts of water and stop use. If product gets in eyes, rinse well with water.

Name and address

  • Childs Farm Ltd,
  • RG24 9HJ,
  • UK.
  • Childs Farm Europe,
  • 103/104,
  • O'Connell Street,

Distributor address

  • Australia:
  • UCC Australia,
  • 2 Raceway Pl,
  • Eastern Creek,
  • NSW, 2766.
  • New Zealand:

Return to

  • childsfarm.com
Net Contents

60g ℮

49 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Great holiday addition

5 stars

A CHILDS FARM Customer

Great for taking on holidays as lighter than taking bottles

Loved it

5 stars

A CHILDS FARM Customer

Love this products lovely fragrance but to experience for the size of bar

Too expensive

1 stars

A CHILDS FARM Customer

The only objection I have to this product is the size/price. It says it is equivalent to 2x250ml bottles. I can confirm this is not the case - more like 1 x250ml bottle but for double the price - go figure!

Great body bar!

5 stars

A CHILDS FARM Customer

So pleased with this bar. Obviously No plastic! Which is a huge bonus but the product itself is fabulous. I took it on holiday for my toddler to save packing space which was ideal. He has sensitive skin and, as always with child's farm products, had no reaction at all. The smell is lovely too. Not sure how long it will last but it only takes a little lather to get lots from it.

So practical and great for skin and hair

5 stars

A CHILDS FARM Customer

Love that this is for both hair and body, great for school/cub camp. Smells great, lathers well and leaves the skin/hair nourished.

Very practical for holidays

4 stars

A CHILDS FARM Customer

Smells gorgeous and very moisturising x

A little goes a long way.

5 stars

A CHILDS FARM Customer

It's amazing how little you need to get a good lather and it smells amazing.

Very refreshing

5 stars

A CHILDS FARM Customer

I love using this bar in a morning, it's got a refreshing scent that wakes me up and I feel ready for the day. I love that it can be used on your body and your hair. It's a great size so it travels well too. I took it swimming with us the other day so I could wash my daughters hair without taking several bottles. I love this new range!

Great as a whole!

4 stars

A CHILDS FARM Customer

They smell amazing and so bubbly but could do with being slightly bigger bars. We've already gone through one with 3 kids a week after buying it.

Smells gorgeous

5 stars

A CHILDS FARM Customer

Smells divine! I can't fault it at all so bubbly and delicious

1-10 of 49 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

