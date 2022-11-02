Childs Farm Hair & Body Wash Bar Organic Sweet Orange 60G

Great holiday addition
Great for taking on holidays as lighter than taking bottles
Loved it
Love this products lovely fragrance but to experience for the size of bar
Too expensive
The only objection I have to this product is the size/price. It says it is equivalent to 2x250ml bottles. I can confirm this is not the case - more like 1 x250ml bottle but for double the price - go figure!
Great body bar!
So pleased with this bar. Obviously No plastic! Which is a huge bonus but the product itself is fabulous. I took it on holiday for my toddler to save packing space which was ideal. He has sensitive skin and, as always with child's farm products, had no reaction at all. The smell is lovely too. Not sure how long it will last but it only takes a little lather to get lots from it.
So practical and great for skin and hair
Love that this is for both hair and body, great for school/cub camp. Smells great, lathers well and leaves the skin/hair nourished.
Very practical for holidays
Smells gorgeous and very moisturising x
A little goes a long way.
It's amazing how little you need to get a good lather and it smells amazing.
Very refreshing
I love using this bar in a morning, it's got a refreshing scent that wakes me up and I feel ready for the day. I love that it can be used on your body and your hair. It's a great size so it travels well too. I took it swimming with us the other day so I could wash my daughters hair without taking several bottles. I love this new range!
Great as a whole!
They smell amazing and so bubbly but could do with being slightly bigger bars. We've already gone through one with 3 kids a week after buying it.
Smells gorgeous
Smells divine! I can't fault it at all so bubbly and delicious