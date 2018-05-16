Tesco Finest Jammy Cookie Cake

Each cake
- Energy
- 1962kJ
-
- 468kcal
- 23%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 21.4g
- 31%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 12.7g
- 64%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 44.9g
- 50%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.32g
- 5%of the reference intake
high
high
high
medium
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2023kJ / 483kcal
Product Description
- Cookie biscuits with vanilla flavoured buttercream and raspberry jam, finished with a jam and cream sandwich biscuit.
- Filled with vanilla flavoured buttercream and a layer of fruity raspberry jam. Hand finished and topped with a classic jammy shortcake biscuit. What do you get when two cookies come together? Our Finest Cookie cake. Giving you the best of both worlds chewy, crunchy cookies, with the rich layers of a cake. These buttery cookies are made with dark brown sugar, for the ultimate chewy texture.
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Sugar, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Butter (Milk) (21%), Dark Brown Sugar, Raspberry Jam [Glucose Syrup, Sugar, Raspberry Purée, Acidity Regulators (Citric Acid, Trisodium Citrate), Gelling Agent (Pectin), Colour (Anthocyanins), Flavouring], Palm Oil, Pasteurised Egg, Dried Whole Milk, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Invert Sugar Syrup, Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Monocalcium Phosphate, Disodium Diphosphate, Ammonium Hydrogen Carbonate), Glucose Syrup, Flavourings, Raspberry Purée, Dried Skimmed Milk, Salt, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Vanilla Flavouring, Gelling Agent (Pectin), Acidity Regulators (Citric Acid, Trisodium Citrate).
Allergy Information
- Contains cereals containing gluten, wheat, soya, milk and egg. This bakery product may also contain peanuts, nuts, milk, sesame, egg, soya and other allergens.
Number of uses
1 Servings
Recycling info
Carton. Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
1
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|per cake
|Energy
|2023kJ / 483kcal
|1962kJ / 468kcal
|Fat
|22.1g
|21.4g
|Saturates
|13.1g
|12.7g
|Carbohydrate
|67.0g
|65.0g
|Sugars
|46.3g
|44.9g
|Fibre
|0.5g
|0.5g
|Protein
|3.7g
|3.6g
|Salt
|0.33g
|0.32g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2022
No reviews yet
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.