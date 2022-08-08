We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Herdez Mexico City Taco Kit 497G

£4.00
£0.80/100g

Product Description

  • Taco Kit with 8 Soft Wheat Tacos, Classic Taco Seasoning and Salsa Casera.
  • Authentic Mexican style recipe developed with Herdez, a Mexican family business with over 100 years of experience making Mexican food.
  • Bold Cumin, Garlic & Cayenne Pepper
  • Ready in 15 Minutes
  • Chilli rating - Medium - 2
  • Mexico's Favourite Salsa
  • With Salsa Casera, Classic Taco Seasoning & Soft Wheat Tacos
  • No Artificial Colours and Flavours
  • No Added MSG
  • Suitable for Vegetarians
  • Pack size: 497G

Information

Ingredients

Salsa Casera: Tomatoes (82%), Onion, Chilli Peppers (2.5%), Iodized Salt (Salt, Potassium Iodate), Coriander, Acidity Regulator: Citric Acid, Firming Agent: Calcium Chloride, Tacos: Wheat Flour (60%), Water, Stabiliser (Glycerol), Rapeseed Oil, Sugar, Salt, Raising Agent (Sodium Carbonates), Acidity Regulator (Malic Acid), Preservatives (Potassium Sorbate, Calcium Propionate), Emulsifier (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Seasoning: Spices (Cumin (19%), Chilli Pepper, Dried Garlic (12%), Onion Powder, Coriander Seed, Paprika, Black Pepper, Cayenne Pepper (3%)), Sea Salt, Natural Flavouring, Dried Red Bell Peppers, Oregano, Anti-caking Agent (Silicon Dioxide)

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Wheat

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place out of direct sunlight.Salsa Casera: Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 5 days. Tacos: Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 3 days.

Produce of

Packed in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • 1 Heat the oil and fry the mince until browned, drain excess liquid.
  • 2 Sprinkle over the seasoning, add the water and tomato purée (if using), cook for a further 5 minutes.
  • 3 Remove tacos from plastic pack and microwave or pan-fry to heat through. Fill generously with mince and salsa casera. Also delicious topped with shredded lettuce and avocado.

Number of uses

This kit makes 8 tacos

Additives

  • Free From Added MSG
  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours

Recycling info

Box. Recyclable Pouch. Not Recyclable

Name and address

  • McCormick,
  • Pegasus Way,
  • Haddenham,
  • Aylesbury,
  • Bucks,
  • HP17 8LB.

Return to

  • McCormick,
  • Pegasus Way,
  • Haddenham,
  • Aylesbury,
  • Bucks,
  • HP17 8LB.
  • Get in touch: Herdez.enquiries@mccormick.co.uk

Net Contents

497g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g as soldPer Taco*% RI** Per Taco
Energy708kJ840kJ10%
-168kcal201kcal
Fat2.8g6.0g9%
of which saturates0.6g1.7g8%
Carbohydrate29.7g18.5g7%
of which sugars3.2g2.1g2%
Fibre3.0g1.9g-
Protein5.3g17.0g34%
Salt2.14g1.47g25%
This kit makes 8 tacos---
*based on our recipe---
** Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/ 2000 kcal)---
All in one for an easy and quick meal

5 stars

This kit is perfect mix of everything that is needed for a quick Taco, just need to add choice of main stuffing/filling. We used Chicken and everyone at home loved it.

Delicious and easy to make

5 stars

I love a good taco kit as Mexican is one of my favourite foods and this particular kit makes a delicious and easy taco meal. Just add mincemeat and serve with a fresh side salad.

Great value and easy meal

5 stars

Great value and easy meal. I made it with Quorn Mince for a quick healthy midweek meal. Clear instructions and more importantly really tasty. Will be buying again.

Mexican Street Food Fiesta

5 stars

Summer food is practical, and I can’t see anything more exciting than preparing some Mexican street food at my late dinner parties. I love preparing fajitas and tacos for my guests, but I don’t want to spend so much time in the kitchen when I am having people around. For this reason, I do rely on this taco kit to make my life easy. It tastes great, and it’s so spicy.

Food made fun!

5 stars

I've always loved the interactive nature of these kits and it's really tasty too!

For the taco lovers!

5 stars

Check this out if you love taco kits and haven’t tried Herdez before. Included is great seasoning, a really well spiced salsa and soft tacos that have an amazing texture. Highly recommended!

mexican mondays

5 stars

I was a little sceptical with the packaging, thinking it wouldn't be enough. I was so WRONG, it was so powerful. Added to our tacos and it gave a tasty kick, would definitely buy again! the kids loved it and so did we.

Good value

5 stars

Good value for money for what you get in the kit. Easy to follow instructions included too.

First time made easy

5 stars

Tried this kit for the first time having never made taco's at home before. It was so easy to use and follow and really fun to put together! Will be a staple in our cupboard now!

Perfect for families

5 stars

A perfect little package with salsa, tortillas, and seasoning. This is good for a quick mid-week dinner. Just add your meat and veggies, and done!

