Herdez Mexico City Taco Kit 497G

All in one for an easy and quick meal
This kit is perfect mix of everything that is needed for a quick Taco, just need to add choice of main stuffing/filling. We used Chicken and everyone at home loved it.
Delicious and easy to make
I love a good taco kit as Mexican is one of my favourite foods and this particular kit makes a delicious and easy taco meal. Just add mincemeat and serve with a fresh side salad.
Great value and easy meal
Great value and easy meal. I made it with Quorn Mince for a quick healthy midweek meal. Clear instructions and more importantly really tasty. Will be buying again.
Mexican Street Food Fiesta
Summer food is practical, and I can’t see anything more exciting than preparing some Mexican street food at my late dinner parties. I love preparing fajitas and tacos for my guests, but I don’t want to spend so much time in the kitchen when I am having people around. For this reason, I do rely on this taco kit to make my life easy. It tastes great, and it’s so spicy.
Food made fun!
I've always loved the interactive nature of these kits and it's really tasty too!
For the taco lovers!
Check this out if you love taco kits and haven’t tried Herdez before. Included is great seasoning, a really well spiced salsa and soft tacos that have an amazing texture. Highly recommended!
mexican mondays
I was a little sceptical with the packaging, thinking it wouldn't be enough. I was so WRONG, it was so powerful. Added to our tacos and it gave a tasty kick, would definitely buy again! the kids loved it and so did we.
Good value
Good value for money for what you get in the kit. Easy to follow instructions included too.
First time made easy
Tried this kit for the first time having never made taco's at home before. It was so easy to use and follow and really fun to put together! Will be a staple in our cupboard now!
Perfect for families
A perfect little package with salsa, tortillas, and seasoning. This is good for a quick mid-week dinner. Just add your meat and veggies, and done!