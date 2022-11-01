We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco 12 Camembert Bites 200G

£2.50
£1.25/100g

One Camembert bite

Energy
202kJ
49kcal
2%of the reference intake
Fat
3.5g

high

5%of the reference intake
Saturates
1.6g

high

8%of the reference intake
Sugars
<0.1g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.26g

high

4%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1260kJ / 303kcal

Product Description

  • Camembert full fat soft cheese in a crisp crumb coating.
  • Food Worth Celebrating Camembert cheese coated in crisp breadcrumbs
  • Pack size: 200G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Water, Camembert Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk) (22%), Wheat Flour, Rice Flour, Butter (Milk), Rapeseed Oil, Potato Starch, Salt, Acidity Regulator (Monosodium Citrate, Citric Acid), Dextrose, Corn Starch, Fibre, Bamboo Fibre, Emulsifier (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Colour (Plain Caramel), Spices, Modified starch, Thickener (Methyl Cellulose), Yeast.

Allergy Information

  • May contain mustard and peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep frozen at -18°C or cooler. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze.

Cooking Instructions

Oven from frozen

Instructions: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 12 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Once cooked remove from the oven and leave to stand for 30 seconds before serving.

Cooking Precautions

  • Remove all packaging.
  • All appliances vary these are guidelines only.
  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
  • For best results cook from frozen.

Preparation and Usage

  • Not suitable for microwave cooking.

Number of uses

approx. 12 Servings

Recycling info

Card. Recycle Bag. Recycle at large supermarket

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

200g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne Camembert bite (16g)
Energy1260kJ / 303kcal202kJ / 49kcal
Fat21.7g3.5g
Saturates9.8g1.6g
Carbohydrate19.6g3.1g
Sugars0.6g<0.1g
Fibre3.9g0.6g
Protein5.5g0.9g
Salt1.60g0.26g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions.--
Would really like to be able to review this produc

1 stars

Would really like to be able to review this product, unfortunately the filling leaked from all of them during cooking.

