Tesco 12 Camembert Bites 200G

Would really like to be able to review this produc
Would really like to be able to review this product, unfortunately the filling leaked from all of them during cooking.
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1260kJ / 303kcal
INGREDIENTS: Water, Camembert Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk) (22%), Wheat Flour, Rice Flour, Butter (Milk), Rapeseed Oil, Potato Starch, Salt, Acidity Regulator (Monosodium Citrate, Citric Acid), Dextrose, Corn Starch, Fibre, Bamboo Fibre, Emulsifier (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Colour (Plain Caramel), Spices, Modified starch, Thickener (Methyl Cellulose), Yeast.
Keep frozen at -18°C or cooler. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze.
Oven from frozen
Instructions: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 12 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Once cooked remove from the oven and leave to stand for 30 seconds before serving.
Not suitable for microwave cooking.
approx. 12 Servings
Card. Recycle Bag. Recycle at large supermarket
200g
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One Camembert bite (16g)
|Energy
|1260kJ / 303kcal
|202kJ / 49kcal
|Fat
|21.7g
|3.5g
|Saturates
|9.8g
|1.6g
|Carbohydrate
|19.6g
|3.1g
|Sugars
|0.6g
|<0.1g
|Fibre
|3.9g
|0.6g
|Protein
|5.5g
|0.9g
|Salt
|1.60g
|0.26g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|When cooked according to instructions.
