TESCO FINEST MUSHROOM PAPPARDELLE400g
Each pack
Typical values per 100g: Energy 650kJ / 155kcal
Product Description
- Pappardelle pasta in a mushroom sauce, topped with roasted Portobello and white mushrooms, pecorino medium fat hard cheese and spinach.
- Our Pappardelle pasta is coated in a rich and creamy cheese sauce, made using vintage Cheddar, truffle oil and Porcini mushrooms to pack it full of intense flavour. Served with garlic roasted mushrooms, topped with fresh spinach and finished with a sprinkling of Pecorino cheese. This Tesco Finest Mushroom Pappardelle is the perfect ready meal for one. Our Finest Ready Meals are made with the best quality ingredients and can be enjoyed as a microwave meal for your convenience.
- Pappardelle pasta in a rich and creamy vintage Cheddar, truffle oil and Porcini mushroom sauce with garlic roasted Portobello mushrooms.
- Pack size: 400G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Cooked Pasta [Water, Durum Wheat Semolina], Whole Milk, Water, Portobello Mushrooms (6%), White Mushrooms (6%), Whipping Cream (Milk), Vintage Cheddar Cheese (Milk), White Wine, Pecorino Medium Fat Hard Cheese (Milk), Spinach, Cornflour, Garlic Purée, Grapeseed Oil, Butter (Milk), Rapeseed Oil, Parsley, Salt, Lemon Juice, Thyme, Porcini Mushroom Powder, Black Pepper, White Truffle Extract.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Not suitable for freezing. Keep refrigerated.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: Not suitable for oven heating.
Oven from frozen
Instructions: Not suitable for oven heating.
Microwave
Instructions: 800W 4 mins / 900W 3 mins 30 secs
Pierce film lid several times.
Heat on full power.
Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating.
Stir well before serving.
Number of uses
1 Servings
Recycling info
Tray. Recycle Sleeve. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
400g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Each pack (400g)
|Energy
|650kJ / 155kcal
|2601kJ / 621kcal
|Fat
|6.7g
|26.8g
|Saturates
|3.2g
|12.7g
|Carbohydrate
|17.3g
|69.2g
|Sugars
|1.6g
|6.4g
|Fibre
|1.7g
|6.8g
|Protein
|5.6g
|22.3g
|Salt
|0.43g
|1.71g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When microwaved according to instructions.
|-
|-
