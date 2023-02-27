Monster Energy Ultra Rosa Sugar Free Drink 500Ml
Product Description
- Carbonated Energy Drink with Taurine, Ginseng, Caffeine, L-Carnitine and B Vitamins with Sweeteners
- Roses are red, grapefruit is pink, Ultra Rosá is not what you think. Forget about pink lemonade, blush wine, guavas and strawberries. Ultra Rosá is a whole new experience. Crafted with a light and easy drinking flavour that’s also crisp and complex with a floral finish. There’s no better way to describe the taste than – it tastes like Ultra Rosá! Zero sugar with a full load of our Monster Energy blend.
- Unleash the Ultra Beast!
- Pack size: 500ML
- Zero Sugar
Information
Ingredients
Ingredients: Carbonated Water, Acid (Citric Acid), Flavour Enhancer (Erythritol), Taurine (0.4%), Acidity Regulator (Sodium Citrates), Flavourings, Panax Ginseng Root Extract (0.08%), Preservatives (Sorbic Acid, Benzoic Acid), Sweeteners (Sucralose, Acesulfame K), Caffeine (0.03%), L-Carnitine L-Tartrate (0.015%), Vitamins (B3, B5, B6, B12), Purple Sweet Potato Concentrate, Inositol.
Storage
Store in a cool dry place. Best Before Date - See base of can
Number of uses
500ml 1 serving
Warnings
- High caffeine content. Not recommended for children, pregnant or breastfeeding women or people sensitive to caffeine (30mg/100ml). Consume responsibly.
Return to
- Monster Energy UK Limited
- Unit 51 Metropolitan Park, Bristol Road, Greenford, UB6 8UP, United Kingdom
Net Contents
500ml
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|100 mL
|500 mL
|% 100 mL
|% 500 mL
|Energy value (kJ)
|12kJ
|61kJ
|1%
|Energy value (kcal)
|3kcal
|14kcal
|1%
|Fats
|<0g
|<0g
|0%
|Saturated fats
|<0g
|<0g
|0%
|Carbohydrates
|1.4g
|7g
|3%
|Sugars
|0g
|0g
|0%
|Proteins
|<0g
|<0g
|0%
|Salt
|0.2g
|1g
|17%
|Vitamin B3
|8.5mg
|43mg
|53%
|266%
|Vitamin B6
|0.8mg
|4mg
|57%
|286%
|Vitamin B12
|2.5µg
|13µg
|100%
|500%
|Vitamin B5
|4.2mg
|21mg
|70%
|350%
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|-
Safety information
High caffeine content. Not recommended for children, pregnant or breastfeeding women or people sensitive to caffeine (30mg/100ml). Consume responsibly.
