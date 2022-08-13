We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Bertolli Light 450G

4.6(51)Write a review
Bertolli Light 450G
£2.85
£6.34/kg

Product Description

  • 38% vegetable fat spread with 10% olive oil
  • Bertolli is committed to sustainable palm oil.
  • Please visit www.bertolli.co.uk
  • Enjoy as part of a healthy diet and lifestyle.
  • For Real Italian Recipes Visit www.BERTOLLI.co.uk
  • For product and recipe information, log onto www.bertolli.co.uk
  • For more information, log onto www.upfield.com/contact
  • With the goodness† of Mediterranean Olive Oil
  • †Replacing saturated fat with unsaturated fat in the diet contributes to the maintenance of normal blood cholesterol levels (monounsaturated fatty acids are unsaturated fats). Bertolli Light contains 80% less saturated fat than butter and contains olive oil and monounsaturated fats.
  • Olive Oil, at the heart of the Italian Kitchen, & The heart of our recipe
  • BERTOLLI
  • Enriching Mealtimes Since 1865
  • BERTOLLI is a registered trademark.
  • With BERTOLLI Light You Can Enjoy Olive Oil Goodness with Only 38% Fat
  • BERTOLLI Light Contains No Artificial Colours and Flavours
  • Suitable for Vegetarians
  • Pack size: 450G

Information

Ingredients

Water, Vegetable Oils (28%) (Rapeseed, Palm), Olive Oil (10%), Modified Corn Starch, Salt, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Lecithin), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Buttermilk (Milk), Acid (Citric Acid), Natural Flavouring, Vitamins A and D, Colour (Carotenes)

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk

Storage

For Best Before Date: See LidStore in Refrigerator

Produce of

Produced outside of Italy with olive oil

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours

Name and address

  • BERTOLLI UK,
  • PO Box 75608,
  • London,
  • SW19 3RU,
  • UK.
  • Upfield Spreads Ireland Limited,

Return to

  • BERTOLLI UK,
  • PO Box 75608,
  • London,
  • SW19 3RU,
  • UK.
  • Upfield Spreads Ireland Limited,
  • Riverside One,
  • Sir John Rogerson's Quay,
  • Dublin 2,
  • D02 X576.

Net Contents

450g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy1445kJ/349kcal
Fat38g
- of which saturates8.6g
monounsaturates23g
polyunsaturates6.4g
Carbohydrate1.2g
- of which sugars<0.5g
Protein<0.5g
Salt0.8g
Vitamin A800µg (100% DRI*)
Vitamin D7.5µg (150% DRI*)
*daily reference intake-
Excellent value.

5 stars

Excellent value.

Good product

5 stars

Bertoli light is less calories, but doesnt lose its flavour, will buy again

Price up, size down, quality down.

2 stars

As well as the price going up and the size coming down, product itself has now changed for the worse. Have noticed that the consistency has definitely changed over he past few months. Doesnt spread so smoothly as it used to, Also niotice the the ingreduents have changed, Used to say 28% vegeratble oils (rapeseed, palm, sunflower). Now says 28% vegetable oils (rapeseed, palm).. Sign of the times I guess.

Spreads easy, good taste

4 stars

Bertolli light is soft straight fr9m the fridge and easy to spread. It has a nice texture and is not greasy. It has less calories but does not compromise on taste

Great taste smooth and reasonable taste

5 stars

Great taste smooth and reasonable taste

Nice spread but expensive

4 stars

Nice spread but expensive

CONTAINS PALM OIL

1 stars

Love that it contains olive oil but it also contains palm oil so don't buy it...

BUT I've stopped buying it as it contains palm oil

5 stars

BUT I've stopped buying it as it contains palm oil.

Bertolli light spread

5 stars

Review from BERTOLLI

It was very nice. Tasty very creamy and was not sickly and thick. I would recommend to buy it to people but i think the price of it is a bit steep. My children also enjoyed it on there toast for breakfast and they are very picky and choosy

Amazing spread:))) love it

5 stars

Review from BERTOLLI

Love this product :))) Amazing spread, very light and fast almost like real butter. I was sceptical about it . I love it all of my family love it. Since when I got it I won't be changing for any other spread. Bertolli is very light and fluffy:)) when you put it on the bread spread amazingly and taste lovely on any sandwich:))) Five stars we all love it

