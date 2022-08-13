Bertolli Light 450G

Excellent value.
Good product
Bertoli light is less calories, but doesnt lose its flavour, will buy again
Price up, size down, quality down.
As well as the price going up and the size coming down, product itself has now changed for the worse. Have noticed that the consistency has definitely changed over he past few months. Doesnt spread so smoothly as it used to, Also niotice the the ingreduents have changed, Used to say 28% vegeratble oils (rapeseed, palm, sunflower). Now says 28% vegetable oils (rapeseed, palm).. Sign of the times I guess.
Spreads easy, good taste
Bertolli light is soft straight fr9m the fridge and easy to spread. It has a nice texture and is not greasy. It has less calories but does not compromise on taste
Great taste smooth and reasonable taste
Nice spread but expensive
CONTAINS PALM OIL
Love that it contains olive oil but it also contains palm oil so don't buy it...
BUT I've stopped buying it as it contains palm oil
Bertolli light spread
Review from BERTOLLI
It was very nice. Tasty very creamy and was not sickly and thick. I would recommend to buy it to people but i think the price of it is a bit steep. My children also enjoyed it on there toast for breakfast and they are very picky and choosy
Amazing spread:))) love it
Review from BERTOLLI
Love this product :))) Amazing spread, very light and fast almost like real butter. I was sceptical about it . I love it all of my family love it. Since when I got it I won't be changing for any other spread. Bertolli is very light and fluffy:)) when you put it on the bread spread amazingly and taste lovely on any sandwich:))) Five stars we all love it