Cake Decor Christmas Cookie Kit 245G

Biscuit Mix, Red Coloured Frosting and Christmas Sprinkles for Decorating. Looking for inspiration? Scan the QR code for fun ways to use this product and for some top baking tips! Discover our huge range of products at mycakedecor.co.uk, there's something for everyone.

Why Not Try: Our super festive Cake Décor Christmas Tree Biscuit Kit for some extra Christmas magic!

So easy Create Your Very Own Festive Biscuits with Our Ready-to-Use Frosting and Sprinkles

Pack size: 245G

Ingredients

Biscuit Mix: Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Sugar, Rapeseed Oil, Red Coloured Frosting: Sugar, Water, Glucose Syrup, Palm Oil, Palm Kernel Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Maize Starch, Emulsifiers (Mono and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids), Salt, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Colour (Carmine, Paprika Extract), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Flavouring, Hollies & Beries: Sugar, Water, Vegetable Oils (Coconut, Shea), Rice Flour, Maize Starch, Concentrates (Radish, Spirulina, Carrot, Lemon, Apple, Blackcurant, Hibiscus), Thickener (Sodium Carboxymethylcellulose), Dextrin, Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Flavouring, Glazing Agent (Beeswax), Colour (Lutein), White Nonpareils: Sugar, Maize Starch, Coconut Oil, Glazing Agent (Beeswax)

Allergy Information

Biscuit mix may also contain Milk and Egg. For allergens including Cereal containing Gluten see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

Makes 8 biscuits

Net Contents

245g ℮

Preparation and Usage