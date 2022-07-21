Nestle Nesquik Mix Cereal 325G

Bhhh
Review from NESQUIK
I love it thanks so muchbjhbhbbjbjbbnbvnvbbnv
Great hit
Review from NESQUIK
My son loved these on holliday and was the only thing he ate for breakfast finding them in the uk was a dream come true lovely taste and crunch similar to coco pops but better and bigger
sooo gooood
Review from NESQUIK
i dont know how good these for my health, however , i do know they make feel good
Great taste
Review from NESQUIK
My son absolutely loves them, I have tried them myself, he was right.
Nesquik Mix
Review from NESQUIK
I bought this for my grandson and my adult son ate most of them! I had to buy another pack
Great
Review from NESQUIK
Nice and chocolatey, makes the milk turn to milk chocolate, lots of fun
Great product
Review from NESQUIK
I bought some of this on a whim Nice would buy again
A MUST BUY BREAKFAST!!!
Review from NESQUIK
This cereal Is absolutely yummy right down to your taste buds,' a taste of delicious chocolate and such a good texture cereal that fills you up right to the top,' and what's more giving you a tasty , delicious chocolate milkshake to finish off in your cereal bowl!!!!!! Just what you need to start your day off !!!!
Nice Balls
Review from NESQUIK
mmmmmmmm, I just love them balls melting in my mouth
Weetabix
Review from NESQUIK
I like this cereal as it is a filling breakie