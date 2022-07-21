We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Nestle Nesquik Mix Cereal 325G

4.9(33)Write a review
Nestle Nesquik Mix Cereal 325G
£2.20
£0.68/100g

Per 30g serving

Energy
487kJ
115kcal
6%of the reference intake
Fat
1.2g

medium

2%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.5g

medium

3%of the reference intake
Sugars
6.6g

medium

7%of the reference intake
Salt
0.05g

low

1%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1625kJ

Product Description

  • Chocolate and vanilla flavoured fortified cereal balls
  • Rated by You*
  • *Rated on average 4.9 by 27 consumer reviews posted on www.nestle-cereals.com/uk as of May 2022.
  • Inspire your kids'
  • Creativity
  • ...as they design and customise their own insect and then make it climb
  • 1. Ask your kids to draw an insect on the inside of this cereal box. They can go outside to be inspired by real insects. There are several interesting tips and facts on this side of the box to help you and your kids find lots of insects.
  • 2. Help your kids cut out their drawing. They can then cut out some eyes and a mouth from the side of the box, and tape these to the drawing.
  • 3. Next, your kids can tape a coin (to add weight) and two parallel straws to the back of the drawing.
  • 4. They can then thread the string up through the bottom of one straw and down through the top of the other. Get your kids to tie a bead or paper clip to each end of the string to keep it from slipping through the straws.
  • 5. Loop the insect over a door handle or hook. With your kids' hands slightly apart, they can use a simple see-sawing motion to gently guide the climber to the top of the string.
  • With your kids, lift up stones and see what's there
  • Puddles or damp soil attract many insects
  • Old logs or loose tree bark are great places to look
  • b: Authentic Reviews
  • Your opinion matters. Leave us a review @nescr.uk/reviews
  • CPW - Cereals Partners Worldwide Nestlé and General Mills
  • What you need:
  • - 1 Nestlé cereal box
  • - Scissors
  • - Colouring pens/pencils
  • - 1 coin
  • - 1 straw, cut into two, 6 cm long pieces
  • - Tape
  • - 2 metres of string
  • - 2 beads or paper clips
  • Using rounded scissors help your child carefully cut cut the objects along the dotted lines
  • Past My Date?
  • Look, Smell, Taste
  • Don't Waste
  • Learn more at www.nestle-cereals.com/uk/foodwaste
  • It is important to have a varied and balanced diet as part of a healthy lifestyle.
  • To Help Nourish Minds†
  • †Great for all the family
  • - Vitamin B6 and niacin (B3) contribute to normal psychological functions
  • - Pantothenic acid (B5) contributes to normal mental performance
  • - Iron contributes to normal cognitive development of children
  • You can also enjoy the delicious taste of Nesquik in a milkshake!
  • Available in chocolate, strawberry and banana flavours
  • Nutritional Compass ®
  • ® Reg. Trademark of Société des Produits Nestlé S.A.
  • Vitamin B6, B3, B5 & Iron
  • High in fibre
  • 9 vitamins & minerals
  • Whole grain no.1 ingredient
  • This product is 51% whole grain
  • No artificial colours or flavours
  • Suitable for Vegetarians
  • Pack size: 325G
  • Vitamin B6 and niacin (B3) contribute to normal psychological functions
  • Pantothenic acid (B5) contributes to normal mental performance
  • Iron contributes to normal cognitive development of children
  • High in fibre

Information

Ingredients

Whole Grain Wheat Flour (50.8%), Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Maize Semolina (10.3%), Rice Flour (6.5%), Wheat Flour (3.6%), Fat-Reduced Cocoa Powder (3.3%), Calcium Carbonate, Cocoa Butter (1.1%), Whole Milk Powder (1.1%), Contains Sunflower Oil and/or Palm Oil, Flavourings, Salt, Emulsifier: Lecithin, Iron, Vitamin B3, B5, D, B6, B1, B2, B9

Allergy Information

  • May also contain Nuts. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a Cool, Dry Place

Preparation and Usage

  • Enjoy a serving of Nestlé Cereals with the following items...
  • 125ml of Milk
  • A Glass of Water
  • Fresh Fruit 1 of Your 5-a-Day
  • A Source of Protein
  • What's the suggested portion size?
  • Kids 25-30g
  • Adults 30-45g

Number of uses

10 Servings in This Pack

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours

Recycling info

Box. Recycle

Name and address

  • Nestlé UK,
  • PO Box 207,
  • York,
  • YO91 1XY,
  • UK.
  • Nestlé Ireland,

Return to

  • Tell Us What You Think:
  • 00800 0789 0789 open 9am-5pm, Monday-Friday
  • Nestlé UK,
  • PO Box 207,
  • York,
  • YO91 1XY,
  • UK.
  • Nestlé Ireland,
  • 3030 Lake Drive,
  • Citywest,
  • Dublin 24.
  • www.nestle-cereals.com/uk

Net Contents

325g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 30g servingReference Intake*%RI
Energy1625kJ487kJ8400kJ(6%)
-384kcal115kcal2000kcal
Fat4.1g1.2g70g(2%)
of which saturates1.8g0.5g20g(3%)
Carbohydrate74.4g22.3g
of which sugars22.1g6.6g90g(7%)
Fibre8.1g2.4g
Protein8.4g2.5g
Salt0.17g0.05g6g(1%)
Vitamins & Minerals:%RI*%RI*
Vitamin D4.0µg (80%)1.2µg (24%)
Thiamin (B1)1.1mg (100%)0.33mg (30%)
Riboflavin (B2)1.3mg (93%)0.39mg (28%)
Niacin (B3)14mg (88%)4.2mg (26%)
Vitamin B61.3mg (93%)0.39mg (28%)
Folic Acid (B9)173µg (87%)51.9µg (26%)
Pantothenic Acid (B5)5.2mg (87%)1.6mg (26%)
Calcium540mg (68%)162mg (20%)
Iron10mg (71%)3.0mg (21%)
*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)----
Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

33 Reviews

Average of 4.9 stars

Bhhh

5 stars

Review from NESQUIK

I love it thanks so muchbjhbhbbjbjbbnbvnvbbnv

Great hit

4 stars

Review from NESQUIK

My son loved these on holliday and was the only thing he ate for breakfast finding them in the uk was a dream come true lovely taste and crunch similar to coco pops but better and bigger

sooo gooood

5 stars

Review from NESQUIK

i dont know how good these for my health, however , i do know they make feel good

Great taste

5 stars

Review from NESQUIK

My son absolutely loves them, I have tried them myself, he was right.

Nesquik Mix

5 stars

Review from NESQUIK

I bought this for my grandson and my adult son ate most of them! I had to buy another pack

Great

5 stars

Review from NESQUIK

Nice and chocolatey, makes the milk turn to milk chocolate, lots of fun

Great product

5 stars

Review from NESQUIK

I bought some of this on a whim Nice would buy again

A MUST BUY BREAKFAST!!!

5 stars

Review from NESQUIK

This cereal Is absolutely yummy right down to your taste buds,' a taste of delicious chocolate and such a good texture cereal that fills you up right to the top,' and what's more giving you a tasty , delicious chocolate milkshake to finish off in your cereal bowl!!!!!! Just what you need to start your day off !!!!

Nice Balls

4 stars

Review from NESQUIK

mmmmmmmm, I just love them balls melting in my mouth

Weetabix

5 stars

Review from NESQUIK

I like this cereal as it is a filling breakie

1-10 of 33 reviews

