Tesco Diced Chicken Breast 900G

Typical values per 100g: Energy 449kJ / 106kcal
Product Description
- Fresh Class A skinless diced chicken breast fillets.
- Tesco Welfare Approved Fed on a wholegrain diet for a succulent texture
- Pack size: 900G
Information
Legal information
Packaged in a protective atmosphere
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 24 hours in a refrigerator Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Keep refrigerated below 4ºC. Once opened, use immediately.
Cooking Instructions
Microwave
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.
Shallow Fry
Instructions: Chilled 18-20 mins Heat a little oil in a frying pan or wok until hot. Place one of the pieces into the pan and if it sizzles, the pan is ready. If not, heat for a little longer. Fry for 18-20 minutes, turning frequently.
Cooking Precautions
- Remove all packaging.
- Check food is cooked thoroughly and juices run clear when pierced with a thin skewer before serving.
- Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
- To avoid cross contamination, do not wash raw poultry and use separate chopping board and utensils for raw poultry and ready to eat foods
- Wash hands after touching raw poultry.
Produce of
Produced in the U.K., using chicken from the U.K.
Number of uses
approx. 3 Servings
Warnings
Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
400g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 125g
|Energy
|449kJ / 106kcal
|561kJ / 132kcal
|Fat
|1.1g
|1.4g
|Saturates
|0.3g
|0.4g
|Carbohydrate
|0g
|0g
|Sugars
|0g
|0g
|Fibre
|0g
|0g
|Protein
|24.0g
|30.0g
|Salt
|0.15g
|0.19g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|Pack contains approx. 3 servings.
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
Safety information
