Quorn Vegan Finely Sliced Ham Style Slices 120G
Per 1/4 Pack
- Energy
- 264kJ
- 63kcal
- 3%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 2.2g
- 3%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 0.3g
- 2%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 0.4g
- 0%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.44g
- 7%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 880kJ/210kcal
Product Description
- Vegan savoury flavour deli slices, made with mycoprotein
- Packed in a protective atmosphere.
- Quorn® and the Quorn™ logo are trademarks belonging to Marlow Foods Ltd.
- High in Protein
- Source of Fibre
- Suitable for Vegans
- Pack size: 120G
- High in Protein
- Source of Fibre
Information
Ingredients
Mycoprotein (28%), Water, Wheat Gluten, Rapeseed Oil, Seasoning (Yeast Extract, Sea Salt, Dried Yeast, Sugar, Rapeseed Oil), Bamboo Fibre, Potato Starch, Natural Flavouring & Flavouring, Rice Starch, Basil Extract, Concentrate (Sweet Potato and Carrot), Tapioca Starch, Salt, Antioxidant: Ascorbic Acid, Corn Flour, Thyme Oil (Sunflower Oil, Thyme)
Allergy Information
- There have been rare cases of allergic reactions to Quorn® products, which contain Mycoprotein. Mycoprotein is made with a member of the fungi/mould family. Mycoprotein is high in protein and fibre which may cause intolerance in some people. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep refrigerated and use by the date shown on front of pack. Once opened, eat within 2 days. Not suitable for home freezing.
Produce of
Made in the UK
Number of uses
4 Servings
Recycling info
Film. Don't Recycle Tray. Recycle
Name and address
- Quorn Foods Sweden AB,
- Drottninggatan 11,
- 252 21 Helsingborg,
- Sweden.
Return to
Net Contents
120g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|(as sold) Per 100g
|(as sold) Per 1/4 Pack
|Energy
|880kJ/210kcal
|264kJ/63kcal
|Fat
|7.4g
|2.2g
|of which saturates
|0.9g
|0.3g
|Carbohydrate
|8.0g
|2.4g
|of which sugars
|1.3g
|0.4g
|Fibre
|4.5g
|1.4g
|Protein
|26g
|7.7g
|Salt
|1.5g
|0.44g
|Serves 4
