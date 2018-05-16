New
Quality Street Favourites The Purple One 334G
Product Description
- Milk chocolates with hazelnut (3.5%) in caramel (43%) centres
- Lovers of The Purple One don’t have to fight for their favourite Quality Street® anymore. This pack of Purely Purple Ones contains nothing but the nation’s favourite Quality Street®, each one in its own iconic purple wrapper. Peel back the brightly-coloured wrapper and foil, and enjoy smooth milk chocolate with runny caramel in the middle and that all-important hazelnut at the centre.
- This selection of sparkling sweets is hidden inside a Giant Quality Street® Purple One. Create magical moments with friends and family that you can treasure forever, or give a memorable gift to someone who can’t get enough of the Purple One. Whatever the occasion, nothing helps you create magical moments like your favourite Quality Street® sweet.
- The Purple One is the most famous sweet from the Quality Street® family. Our iconic sweets were born in when 1936 John Macintosh, the owner of a successful confectionery business in Norwich, sold a deliciously chewy new toffee invented by his wife. When his son inherited the business, he soon created a range of sweets in beautiful wrappers that everyone could enjoy – and Quality Street® was born. Our sweets have been made in Halifax in Yorkshire since 1936, but they are enjoyed all over the world by lovers of delicious chocolate.
- If you love the Purple One, why not try our Purple One Chocolate bar, smooth milk chocolate with a caramel and nutty filling.
- Pack size: 334G
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Butter, Glucose Syrup, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Sweetened Condensed Skimmed Milk (Skimmed Milk, Sugar), Hazelnuts, Cocoa Mass, Whey Powder Product (from Milk), Emulsifier (Lecithins), Salt, Flavouring, Milk Chocolate contains Milk Solids 14% minimum and Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter
Allergy Information
- May contain Peanuts and other Tree Nuts.
Storage
For QUALITY STREET at its best store in a cool, dry place.
Preparation and Usage
- Know Your Servings 2 Sweets = 1 Serving
- Occasionally it is necessary to replace a sweet with another equally high quality.
- The chocolates may become white in warm conditions as a result of cocoa butter moving to the surface, but they are still safe to enjoy.
Number of uses
Contains approximately 17 servings
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Warnings
- Important: Young children (less than 4 years) have limited chewing ability and could choke on small sweets.
Net Contents
334g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 2 sweets
|Reference Intake*
|% RI*
|Energy
|2112kJ
|406kJ
|8400kJ
|-
|505kcal
|97kcal
|2000kcal
|5%
|Fat
|27.1g
|5.2g
|70g
|8%
|saturates
|13.5g
|2.6g
|20g
|13%
|Carbohydrate
|58.9g
|11.3g
|260g
|4%
|sugars
|53.1g
|10.2g
|90g
|12%
|Fibre
|1.6g
|0.3g
|-
|-
|Protein
|5.6g
|1.1g
|50g
|2%
|Salt
|0.25g
|0.05g
|6g
|<1%
|of which:
|-
|-
|-
|-
|*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Contains approximately 17 servings
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Portions should be adjusted for children of different ages
|-
|-
|-
|-
Safety information
Important: Young children (less than 4 years) have limited chewing ability and could choke on small sweets.
