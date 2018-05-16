Tesco Finest Free Range Bronze Turkey Crown Large 2.76kg - 3.5kg Serves 14-17

Per 125g
- Energy
- 675kJ
-
- 160kcal
- 8%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 4.8g
- 7%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 1.5g
- 8%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 0.2g
- <1%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.18g
- 3%of the reference intake
medium
low
low
low
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 540kJ / 128kcal
Product Description
- Fresh Class A free range bronze turkey crown.
- Our Tesco Finest turkey are free range and raised on Irish farms dedicated to the highest welfare standards where they have plenty of room to roam, eat fresh grass and forage naturally. Exercise, a varied diet and the fact they grow more slowly gives Bronze turkeys a fuller flavour and a more succulent texture. An increasingly popular option due to its ease of cooking and carving, this turkey crown is just succulent breast meat with less waste and no fuss for the festival period. This product is part of the Tesco Festive Food to Order range. In order for us to get it to you in time for delivery or Click+Collect slot, please checkout by 11.45pm on 14th December. Beyond this point Festive Food to Order products cannot be changed, but non Festive Food to order products can still be amended.
Information
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 15-32 hours in the refrigerator Store turkey in packaging at the bottom of refrigerator until required. Ensure the crown is completely defrosted by checking there are no ice crystals in the body cavity Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Keep refrigerated below 4°C. Store turkey crown in it's packaging in the bottom of the fridge until required. Once opened, use immediately.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: 180ºC / Fan 150ºC / Gas 4. For calculated cooking times see label on front of pack Remove outer packaging. Do not remove the drip pad or foil tray. No need to wash poultry before cooking. Place the crown, in its foil tray in a roasting tin, rub the skin of the crown with oil or butter (optional) and cover loosely with kitchen foil. Cook in the centre of a pre-heated oven. After 1 hour, remove kitchen foil, return the crown to the oven and continue cooking. Baste turkey crown occasionally during cooking process (typically 2-4 times depending on the size). Poultry is cooked is the juices run clear when the deepest part of the turkey breast is pierced with a thin skewer. If the juices are pink, continue cooking for a further 15 minutes and retest. Repeat every 15 minutes until juices run clear. After cooking time, cover with foil and allow to rest in a warm place for 30 minutes before carving.
Microwave
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking
Cooking Precautions
- All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
Produce of
Reared in Ireland, Slaughtered in Ireland
Number of uses
. Servings
Warnings
- Caution: To avoid cross contamination, do not wash raw poultry and use separate chopping boards and utensils for raw poultry and ready to eat foods. Wash hands after touching raw poultry..Warning: Plastic bags can be dangerous. To avoid danger of suffocation, keep this bag away from babies and small children..Caution: This product will contain bones..
- Caution: To avoid cross contamination, do not wash raw poultry and use separate chopping boards and utensils for raw poultry and ready to eat foods. Wash hands after touching raw poultry..Warning: Plastic bags can be dangerous. To avoid danger of suffocation, keep this bag away from babies and small children..Caution: This product will contain bones..
Recycling info
Tray. Recycle Pad. Don't Recycle Sleeve. Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 125g
|Energy
|540kJ / 128kcal
|675kJ / 160kcal
|Fat
|3.8g
|4.8g
|Saturates
|1.2g
|1.5g
|Carbohydrate
|0.2g
|0.3g
|Sugars
|0.1g
|0.2g
|Fibre
|0.5g
|0.6g
|Protein
|23.0g
|28.8g
|Salt
|0.14g
|0.18g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
Safety information
Caution: To avoid cross contamination, do not wash raw poultry and use separate chopping boards and utensils for raw poultry and ready to eat foods. Wash hands after touching raw poultry..Warning: Plastic bags can be dangerous. To avoid danger of suffocation, keep this bag away from babies and small children..Caution: This product will contain bones.. Caution: To avoid cross contamination, do not wash raw poultry and use separate chopping boards and utensils for raw poultry and ready to eat foods. Wash hands after touching raw poultry..Warning: Plastic bags can be dangerous. To avoid danger of suffocation, keep this bag away from babies and small children..Caution: This product will contain bones..
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2022
No reviews yet
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.