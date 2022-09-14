We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Kenco Original Latte Instant Coffee 8 X 16.3G

Write a review
Kenco Original Latte Instant Coffee 8 X 16.3G
Each 16.3g serving contains

Energy
280kJ
66kcal
3%of the reference intake
Fat
2.0g

-

3%of the reference intake
Saturates
2.0g

-

10%of the reference intake
Sugars
6.5g

-

7%of the reference intake
Salt
0.21g

-

3%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1719 kJ

Product Description

  • Instant coffee beverage
  • 27% Less Packaging+ Same Number of Servings
  • +Based on packaging weight, compared to our previous packs. Please visit kenco.co.uk for more.
  • Kenco Latte Instant Coffee brings all the luxury of an extravagent espresso latte experience, right to your home. Packaged in sachets that can be prepared simply and easily, this coffee treats you to a vibrantly-balanced blend with a rich aroma - worthy of any coffee selection. Home of cofficionados since 1923, Kenco is made up of hundreds of experts passionate about the excellence of coffee. From growing and harvesting, to roasting and blending, we're dedicated to delivering coffee that not only tastes smooth, flavourful and well-balanced - but coffee that is sustainably and responsibly sourced too. Enjoy Kenco Latte - indulge in luxury wherever you are.
  • Creamy taste
  • On the Go
  • Latte Instant Coffee Sachets
  • Pack size: 130.4G

Information

Ingredients

Skimmed Milk Powder (36%), Sugar, Fully Hydrogenated Coconut Oil, Glucose Syrup, Instant Coffee (9%), Maltodextrin, Milk Proteins, Modified Starch, Stabilizers (E340, E452), Anticaking Agent (E551), Salt, Emulsifier (E481), Flavouring

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk

Storage

For best before see below.Store in a cool, dry place.

Preparation and Usage

  • Serving suggestion**
  • **Coffee beans not included
  • It's the Way You Make It
  • 1. Indulgence begins with one sachet of KENCO latte
  • Empty it into your favourite mug
  • 2. Pour in 200ml of hot water
  • Water should not be boiling
  • 3. Stir well until it looks smooth & silky
  • A longer stir makes it even better
  • Sip, Savour & Enjoy!
  • Make a cappuccino or if you fancy, whip up an unsweetened taste cappuccino.

Number of uses

8 sticks / pack

Recycling info

Box. Recycle Sachet. Don't Recycle

Name and address

  • Jacobs Douwe Egberts GB Ltd,
  • Hurley,
  • UK,
  • SL6 6RJ.
  • UK: Freepost RSTU-ZHXL-EJKL,
  • Horizon,

Return to

  • Jacobs Douwe Egberts GB Ltd,
  • Hurley,
  • UK,
  • SL6 6RJ.
  • UK: Consumer Response,
  • Freepost RSTU-ZHXL-EJKL,
  • Horizon,
  • Honey Lane,
  • Maidenhead,
  • SL6 6RJ.
  • Freephone: 0808 100 8787
  • Ireland: 2nd Floor,

Net Contents

8 x 16.3g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values100 gPer serving*%RI
Energy1719 kJ280 kJ
-407 kcal66 kcal3 %
Fat12 g2.0 g3 %
of which saturates12 g2.0 g10 %
Carbohydrates57 g9.4 g4 %
of which sugars40 g6.5 g7 %
Dietary Fibre2.2 g0.4 g-
Protein15 g2.4 g5 %
Salt1.3 g0.21 g3 %
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)---
8 sticks / pack---
15 Reviews

Average of 3.8 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Lovely Flavour

5 stars

One of the best lattes I have tried, not too strong like most other makes. I hope Kenco doesn’t change this one.

Delicious

5 stars

Delicious. Not too strong.

A form favourite.

5 stars

Love it. Great with other things added too. Nearest instant latte I have found to cafe served, and I have tried just about all the brands.

Good quality. I like a reasonable bit of milk add

5 stars

Good quality. I like a reasonable bit of milk added to it.

Bought for a friend who loves this coffee

5 stars

Bought for a friend who loves this coffee

Disappointing

2 stars

These are a new recipe and allegedly extra creamy! I was a huge fan of the ‘old recipe’ which was far nicer, frothy and creamier. This version in comparison is disappointing and I will not be buying any more. Sorry Kenco but please go back to the old recipe!

I love this product - not bitter. Creamy & frothy

5 stars

I love this product - not bitter. Creamy & frothy with just the right of sweetness. And Kenco have now reduced the size of the packaging.

A convenient coffee in a sachet

5 stars

I drink a lot off coffee I have to say this is really nice tasting very easy to make all you need is hot water brilliant I love it !

tasty latte

4 stars

i liked the flavour of the latte. It is quick and easy to make

Smaller sachets than before - an obvious marketing

2 stars

Smaller sachets than before - an obvious marketing ploy - and hence pretty tasteless. Much better with two sachets per cup, but the cost then doubles.

1-10 of 15 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

