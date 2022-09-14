Kenco Original Latte Instant Coffee 8 X 16.3G

Lovely Flavour
One of the best lattes I have tried, not too strong like most other makes. I hope Kenco doesn’t change this one.
Delicious
Delicious. Not too strong.
A form favourite.
Love it. Great with other things added too. Nearest instant latte I have found to cafe served, and I have tried just about all the brands.
Good quality. I like a reasonable bit of milk add
Good quality. I like a reasonable bit of milk added to it.
Bought for a friend who loves this coffee
Bought for a friend who loves this coffee
Disappointing
These are a new recipe and allegedly extra creamy! I was a huge fan of the ‘old recipe’ which was far nicer, frothy and creamier. This version in comparison is disappointing and I will not be buying any more. Sorry Kenco but please go back to the old recipe!
I love this product - not bitter. Creamy & frothy
I love this product - not bitter. Creamy & frothy with just the right of sweetness. And Kenco have now reduced the size of the packaging.
A convenient coffee in a sachet
I drink a lot off coffee I have to say this is really nice tasting very easy to make all you need is hot water brilliant I love it !
tasty latte
i liked the flavour of the latte. It is quick and easy to make
Smaller sachets than before - an obvious marketing
Smaller sachets than before - an obvious marketing ploy - and hence pretty tasteless. Much better with two sachets per cup, but the cost then doubles.