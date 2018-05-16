New
Costa Coffee Babyccino Cup Gift Set
Product Description
- COSTA COFFEE BABYCCINO CUP GIFT SET
- An ideal Christmas gift for little Costa lovers this festive season
- This adorable babyccino gift set from Costa Coffee will make an ideal stocking filler gift for little ones. The set comes complete with a child-sized Costa Coffee travel cup, perfect for your little one's babyccino, as well as sweet hot chocolate mix and mini mallows. An ideal Christmas gift for little Costa lovers.
- Set includes: 1x reusable double-walled plastic travel cup (150ml volume)
- Set includes: Costa hot chocolate sachet 30g, mini white marshmallows 20g
Information
Preparation and Usage
- "
- Usage: Add approximately 150ml of warmed whole milk to the cup and whisk to make it frothy. Then add a sprinkle of the hot choc mix and a few mini marshmallows.
- Care Instructions: Wash in warm soapy water before first use. Not Suitable for microwave or dishwasher use. Do not use the cup when driving.
- Storage: Store in a cool dry place away from direct sunlight. Store food in an air tight container after opening."
Return to
- Kimm & Miller (UK) Ltd, Unit E, Bedford Business Centre, Bedford MK42 9TW
