Popworks Sweet Bbq Popped Crisps 28G
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1893 kJ
Product Description
- Sweet Barbecue Flavour Corn Crisps
- - 28g pack of Popworks Sweet BBQ Corn Crisps
- - Deliciously crunchy sweet BBQ popped corn snacks
- - The new shape of popcorn, every crop of corn is popped to perfection into a deliciously crunchy snack that are never, ever fried
- - Suitable for vegans
- - Gluten free
- - No artificial colours or preservatives
- - This pack contains 1 serving
- - Contains 45% less fat than regular potato crisps
- The have it all snack:
- Because our crisps are popped and never fried, you get crunch, taste and fun all in one delicious snack.
- Delicious snacks with a difference. PopWorks take just a handful of key ingredients to create brilliantly crunchy snacks that pack a real flavourful punch. Popped and never fried PopWorks popcorn crisps are light on the lips yet never compromise on flavour.
Information
Ingredients
Corn, Sunflower Oil, Sweet BBQ Seasoning [Sugar, Flavourings (contain Onion Powder, Paprika Powder, Garlic Powder, Tomato Powder), Salt, Smoked Sunflower Oil, Potassium Chloride, Acidity Regulators (Citric Acid, Sodium Acetates), Colour (Paprika Extract), Smoked Dextrose], Pea Fibre.
Allergy Information
- May contain: Soya, Milk
Storage
Store in cool, dry place
Number of uses
Each inner pack contains 1 servings
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Preservatives
Name and address
- PopWorks,
- PO Box 23,
- Leicester,
- LE4 8ZU,
- UK.
- EU: PopWorks,
Return to
- If dissatisfied, tell us why by contacting us on:
- www.popworks-snacks.com
- PopWorks Consumer Care,
- PO Box 23,
- Leicester,
- LE4 8ZU,
- UK.
- EU: PopWorks,
- c/o Dublin 18,
- D18 Y3Y9.
- UK 0800 274777
- ROI 1800 509408
Net Contents
28g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per Serving(28g)(%*)
|Energy
|1893 kJ
|530 kJ (6%*)
|453 kcal
|127 kcal (6%*)
|Fat
|15 g
|4.3 g (6%*)
|of which Saturates
|1.4 g
|0.4 g (2%*)
|Carbohydrate
|69 g
|19 g
|of which Sugars
|7.6 g
|2.1 g (2%*)
|Fibre
|4.6 g
|1.3 g
|Protein
|6.6 g
|1.8 g
|Salt
|0.88 g
|0.25 g (4%*)
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|Each inner pack contains 1 servings
|-
|-
