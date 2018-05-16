Yeo Valley Organic Little Yeos Fruity Favourites Yogurt 4X85g

Product Description
- Organic Yogurt Blended with a Smooth Fruit Purée
- Look inside for fun & games with our friends from Timmy Time™
- Did You Know...?
- Organic farms are home to up to 50% more wildlife
- We never use chemical pesticides, which helps heaps more insects, birds and animals to thrive.
- Thanks for choosing organic and putting nature first.
- We've Created Some Tasty New Treats...
- Check out our Little Yeos yogurt pouches, perfect for little adventures.
- Design: BIGFISH.CO.UK
- Timmy and his friends have lots of things for you to make and do. For more Timmy Time fun, visit his website at timmytime.tv.
- Make a walkie-talkie with Timmy. You can turn your Little Yeos pots into a phone for talking with your friends. Here's how...
- 1. Ask a grown-up to make a hole in the bottom of each pot.
- 2. Connect them with a long piece of string and knots.
- 3. Talk into one pot, listen with the other. What can you hear?
- Soil Association Organic - GB-ORG-05, UK/Non UK agriculture
- OMSCO - The Organic Dairy People
- Organic British Milk
- 4 Pots of Organic Yogurt - Strawberry, Peach, Apricot, Raspberry
- Real Fruit Purée
- Never any Nasties
- Source of Calcium
- Gluten free
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 340G
Information
Ingredients
Peach: Organic Yogurt (Milk), Organic Peach Purée (5%), Organic Sugar (3.5%), Organic Maize Starch, Natural Flavouring, Lactase Enzyme, Organic Concentrated Lemon Juice, Apricot: Organic Yogurt (Milk), Organic Apricot Purée (5%), Organic Sugar (3.5%), Organic Maize Starch, Natural Flavouring, Lactase Enzyme, Organic Concentrated Lemon Juice, Strawberry: Organic Yogurt (Milk), Organic Strawberry Purée (5%), Organic Sugar (3.5%), Organic Maize Starch, Natural Flavouring, Lactase Enzyme, Organic Concentrated Lemon Juice, Raspberry: Organic Yogurt (Milk), Organic Raspberry Purée (5%), Organic Sugar (3.5%), Organic Maize Starch, Natural Flavouring, Lactase Enzyme, Organic Concentrated Lemon Juice, Contains the following Live Cultures: Bifidobacterium, Lactococcus Cremoris, Streptococcus Thermophilus
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Please keep refrigerated.For 'use by' date, see lid.
Preparation and Usage
- Fold up, fold down, snap!
Recycling info
Sleeve. Recycle
Name and address
- Yeo Valley,
- Blagdon,
- North Somerset,
- BS40 7YE,
- U.K.
- YEOVALLEY.CO.UK
Net Contents
4 x 85g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 85g pot
|Energy
|390kJ/93kcal
|332kJ/79kcal
|Fat
|4.4g
|3.7g
|of which saturates
|2.9g
|2.5g
|Carbohydrate
|9.2g
|7.8g
|of which sugars
|8.1g
|6.9g
|Protein
|4.3g
|3.7g
|Salt*
|0.10g
|0.08g
|Calcium
|157mg
|133mg†
|*Salt content is entirely due to naturally occurring sodium
|-
|-
|†16% of the Nutrient Reference Value (800mg/day) per 85g pot
|-
|-
