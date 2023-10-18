Status Led Colour Changing Night Light For electrical products sold within the European Community. At the end of the electrical products useful life, it should not be disposed of with household waste.

This vibrant colour changing night light is perfect for adding a soft gentle light to bedrooms, landings and hallways and more. Choose between 3 solid colour modes; Pink (P), Blue (B) and White (W) by aligning the arrow on the outer light rim to the corrosponding lettered dot on the main plate. This night light has a dusk to dawn sensor located on the side of the unit that will automatically turn the light on when it gets dark and turns it off when it gets light. Plugs in to any 13 Amp mains socket whilst keeping the socket free for use. Technical specification: 3 solid light functions. LED night light automatically turns on at dusk and off at dawn. 1 x 13 Amp Socket.

