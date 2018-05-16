Tesco Finest Beef Shin With Beef & Truffle Jus 1.61Kg

1/4 of a pack
Typical values per 100g: Energy 771kJ / 184kcal
Product Description
- Slow cooked seasoned beef with a sachet of beef and truffle jus.
- Sous Vide: The joint has been sealed in an air tight bag and slowly cooked to lock in juices and give a succulent texture.
- Tender beef shin with a sea salt and peppercorn rub, served with a rich beef and truffle jus
- Pack size: 1.61KG
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Beef (86%), Beef and Truffle Jus [Water, Red Wine (Sulphites), Onion, Beef Extract, Tomato Purée, Butter (Milk), Sugar, Cornflour, Truffle, Garlic Purée, Salt, Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Sunflower Oil, Thyme, Carrot, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Redcurrant Concentrate, Black Pepper, Molasses, Bay, Gelling Agent (Pectin), Flavouring], Sugar, Black Pepper, Salt, Maltodextrin, Cornflour, Yeast Extract, Green Pepper, Red Pepper, Rapeseed Oil, Black Peppercorns, Pink Peppercorns, Green Peppercorns.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 48 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use within 24 hours and do not refreeze. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 1 day and by ‘use by’ date shown.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 60 mins Remove outer packaging and place sauce sachet to one side. Transfer beef joint and juices into a roasting tray and cover with foil. Place in the centre of a pre-heated oven and cook for 45 minutes, basting at regular intervals. Remove from the oven and discard the foil. Return to oven and cook for the final 15 minutes. Remove from oven and stand for 5 minutes.
Oven from frozen
Instructions: Not suitable for oven cooking from frozen.
Microwave
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.
Hob
Instructions: Pour contents of jus sachet into a saucepan and heat gently for 3-4 minutes stirring occasionally. Serve with the beef.
Produce of
Made using British beef.
Number of uses
4 Servings
Warnings
- Caution: This product will contain bones..Caution: Contains alcohol..
Recycling info
Carton. Recycle Pouch. Don't Recycle Sachet. Don't Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
1.61kg e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/4 of a pack (238g)
|Energy
|771kJ / 184kcal
|1834kJ / 439kcal
|Fat
|9.9g
|23.7g
|Saturates
|3.5g
|8.4g
|Carbohydrate
|0.4g
|1.0g
|Sugars
|0.4g
|1.0g
|Fibre
|0.6g
|1.3g
|Protein
|23.0g
|54.7g
|Salt
|0.43g
|1.02g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
Safety information
Caution: This product will contain bones. Caution: Contains alcohol.
