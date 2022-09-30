Dove Men+Care Daily Care Duo Gift Set
Product Description
- Dove Men+Care Daily Care Duo Gift Set
- Gift your loved one a double dose of comfort, care and confidence with the Dove Men+Care Daily Care Duo Gift Set. It's your way of showing him you care and keeping him feeling comfortable and protected all day long. Dove Men+Care celebrates a new definition of male strength: one with care at its centre. Because Dove Men+Care believes that care makes a man stronger, this gift set features a full-size Dove Men+Care body & face wash and Dove Men+Care Clean Comfort Anti-perspirant Deodorant 150 ml. Not only does Dove Men+Care Clean Comfort Face & Body Wash 250 ml leave him feeling refreshed, but it also gives him total skin hydration thanks to MicroMoisture technology, which activates on contact with the skin and helps prevent it from drying out after showering. Dove Men+Care Clean Comfort Anti-perspirant Deodorant 150 ml offers 48-hour powerful odour and sweat protection and has a clean and subtle scent to keep him feeling fresh and dry for longer. Dove Men+Care means skin care products engineered for men, so you know he’ll have comfortable, cared for skin that’s reliably fresh all day. No matter the occasion, give him the gift of self care with this set of gifts for him from Dove.
- Dove Men+Care Daily Care Duo Gift Set includes two full-size gifts for him: a body & face wash and an anti-perspirant deodorant
- Dove Men+Care Clean Comfort Face and Body Wash 250 ml is infused with MicroMoisture technology which protects skin against dryness, making it feel healthy and strong
- Dove Men+Care Clean Comfort Anti-perspirant Deodorant 150 ml offers 48-hour powerful odour and sweat protection and has a clean and subtle scent to keep him feeling fresh and dry for longer
- By bringing you this Daily Care Gift Set, Dove Men+Care celebrates a new definition of strength: one with care at its centre
- This set of presents for men comes in a beautiful, ready-to-wrap gift box
- Treat your family and friends with this Dove Men+Care gift set – the perfect gift for any occasion!
Information
Ingredients
Dove Men+Care Clean Comfort Antiperspirant 150ml INGREDIENTS: Butane, Isobutane, Propane, Aluminum Chlorohydrate, PPG-14 Butyl Ether, Cyclopentasiloxane, Parfum, Disteardimonium Hectorite, Helianthus Annuus Seed Oil, C12-15 Alkyl Benzoate, BHT, Octyldodecanol, Dimethiconol, Propylene Carbonate, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Benzyl Alcohol, Citronellol, Coumarin, Hexyl Cinnamal, Limonene, Linalool. Dove Men+Care Clean Comfort Body + Face Wash 250ml INGREDIENTS: Aqua, Glycerin, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Acrylates Copolymer, Sodium Lauroyl Isethionate, Sodium Chloride, Parfum, Sodium Benzoate, Lauric Acid, Stearic Acid, Sodium Hydroxide, Tetrasodium EDTA, Palmitic Acid, Citric Acid, Sodium Isethionate, PPG-6, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Benzyl Salicylate, Limonene, Linalool, CI 19140, CI 17200, CI 42090
Produce of
United Kingdom
Preparation and Usage
- Dove Men+Care Clean Comfort Antiperspirant 150ml DIRECTIONS: Shake well, hold can 15cm from the underarm and spray. CAUTION: Do not use on broken skin. Stop use if rash or irritation occurs. Avoid direct inhalation. Use in short bursts in well-ventilated places, avoid prolonged spraying. Do not spray near eyes. Use only as directed. DANGER: Extremely Flammable Aerosol. Pressurised container: May burst if heated. Keep away from heat, hot surfaces, sparks, open flames and other ignition sources. No smoking. Do not spray on an open flame or other ignition source. Do not pierce or burn, even after use. Protect from sunlight. Do not expose to temperatures exceeding 50°C. Keep out of reach of children.
Net Contents
2 x 1 ℮
