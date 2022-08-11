Spoon Cereals Cinnamon & Pecan Granola 400G

A healthier granola option that tastes divine!
Really delicious granola with no refined sugar, dairy, or gluten and still tastes amazing! Love this brand and can't wait to see more of their flavours stocked in Tesco.
My favourite granola by a mile. It's refreshing to buy a cereal with such high quality and simple ingredients with no refined sugar, and a fully vegan range too! It's not too sweet and there's lots of large pieces of pecan and coconut in it. The only brand of cereal I'm interested in buying.
Great flavour, not too sweet and crunchy
This granola is the best I've tried. It stays crunchy, is full of flavour. I love the cinnamon and the pecans give it a good bite. My whole family are addicted to the stuff.
Amazing
Absolutely love this granola. Fab with yoghurt for breakfast!
Delicious granola
A deliciously crunchy way to start the day! Perfect with milk and not too sweet.
Simple, delicious and healthy
This is probably my favourite ever granola- made from just 9 simple ingredients, it's designed to be natural and healthy whilst still being delicious. You can definitely taste the cinnamon and the pecan nuts, but at the same time the flavour isn't overpowering. Works great with both milk and yoghurt, I'd highly recommend also adding in some berries or other fruits to make it one of your 5 a day. If you've never tried Spoon before and are looking for tasty, high-quality granola then look no further, you certainly won't regret it.
My favourite granola ever!
This is my absolute favourite granola of all - amazing flavour!