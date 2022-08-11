We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Spoon Cereals Cinnamon & Pecan Granola 400G

5(7)Write a review
£4.00
£1.00/100g

Product Description

  • Cinnamon + Pecan Granola
  • Welcome to our award-winning oat granola with only nine simply moreish ingredients. Heart-healthy pecans, crispy coconut and a sprinkling of super-duper cinnamon.
  • Enjoy with your favourite fruit, yoghurt or whatever takes your fancy. We're not precious.
  • Breakfast
  • We think it should be something to look forward to - a healthy, tasty morning time treat. We don't have any secret ingredients or claim to be saving the world (though we try to do our bit). But we do create simple granola recipes with real, natural ingredients, which we used to hand make in Jonny's kitchen.
  • We've grown up a bit since then and we still bake our very same recipes here in the UK, very close to where we started. What began as our side project has become something of a mission - we want to give you something to jump out of bed for. Something other than soggy cereal. Something for you to enjoy, a tasty moment. To fuel your curiosity. To make you the go-getter you can be.
  • However yesterday ended, today starts with your breakfast. Now get stuck in!
  • Annie & Jonny
  • (making breakfast better)
  • Luxurious pecan pieces, crispy coconut and a sprinkling of cinnamon
  • Making Breakfast Better
  • No Small Talk Before Breakfast
  • 10 Serving Per Pack
  • High in fibre
  • Gluten free
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 400G
  • High in fibre

Information

Ingredients

Gluten-Fee Wholegrain Oats (47%), Coconut Chips (15%), Date Syrup, Pecan Nuts (8%), Rapeseed Oil, Maple Syrup, Natural Vanilla Flavouring, Cinnamon (0.3%), Salt

Allergy Information

  • May also contain traces of Nuts and Soya. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Produce of

Made in the UK

Number of uses

Pack contains 10 portions of 40g

Recycling info

Card. Recyclable Film. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Spoon Cereals,
  • Studio 5,
  • 305A Goldhawk Road,
  • London,
  • W12 8EU.

Return to

  • Spoon Cereals,
  • Studio 5,
  • 305A Goldhawk Road,
  • London,
  • W12 8EU.
  • www.spooncereals.co.uk
  • @spooncereals

Net Contents

400g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 40g(%)
Energy2108kj/505kcal843kj/202kcal(10%)
Fat27g11g(15%)
Of which Saturates8.6g3.4g(17%)
Carbohydrate52g21g
Of which Sugars9.9g3.9g(4%)
Fibre7.9g3.2g
Protein9.5g3.8g(8%)
Salt0.07g0.03g(0%)
Pack contains 10 portions of 40g---
*Reference intake for an average adult (8400kJ/2000 kcal)---
7 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

A healthier granola option that tastes divine!

5 stars

Really delicious granola with no refined sugar, dairy, or gluten and still tastes amazing! Love this brand and can't wait to see more of their flavours stocked in Tesco.

My favourite granola by a mile. It's refreshing to

5 stars

My favourite granola by a mile. It's refreshing to buy a cereal with such high quality and simple ingredients with no refined sugar, and a fully vegan range too! It's not too sweet and there's lots of large pieces of pecan and coconut in it. The only brand of cereal I'm interested in buying.

Great flavour, not too sweet and crunchy

5 stars

This granola is the best I've tried. It stays crunchy, is full of flavour. I love the cinnamon and the pecans give it a good bite. My whole family are addicted to the stuff.

Amazing

5 stars

Absolutely love this granola. Fab with yoghurt for breakfast!

Delicious granola

5 stars

A deliciously crunchy way to start the day! Perfect with milk and not too sweet.

Simple, delicious and healthy

5 stars

This is probably my favourite ever granola- made from just 9 simple ingredients, it's designed to be natural and healthy whilst still being delicious. You can definitely taste the cinnamon and the pecan nuts, but at the same time the flavour isn't overpowering. Works great with both milk and yoghurt, I'd highly recommend also adding in some berries or other fruits to make it one of your 5 a day. If you've never tried Spoon before and are looking for tasty, high-quality granola then look no further, you certainly won't regret it.

My favourite granola ever!

5 stars

This is my absolute favourite granola of all - amazing flavour!

