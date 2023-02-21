We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Vinalba Patagonia Reserve Malbec 75Cl

image 1 of Vinalba Patagonia Reserve Malbec 75Cl
Product Description

  • Red Wine
  • This Malbec is crafted by our award-winning winemaker Hervé J Fabre. The cooler climate of Patagonia in the far south of Argentina gives this wine an elegant, rich and fruity style, with a complex nose of damsons and chocolate. On the palate it has ripe blackcurrant and cherry flavours, hints of vanilla and a wonderful finish. Enjoy with grilled meat, lamb tagine, or roasted vegetables.
  • Suitable for vegans and vegetarians
  • Pack size: 75CL

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites

Wine Colour

Red

Alcohol Units

10.9

ABV

14.5% vol

Producer

Bodegas Fabre

Type of Closure

Other

Wine Maker

Herve J Fabre

Country

Argentina

Alcohol Type

Liqueur

Grape Variety

Malbec

Vinification Details

  • The grapes are harvested by hand into small 20kg trays to prevent damage and them meticulously sorted in order to select the best grapes for this wine. Cold maceration takes place for 5 days before fermentation. Fermentation is temperature controlled at 26 degrees with four pump-overs a day and macerated for 25 days. 60% of the wine is then oaked in French oak barrels for 12 months prior to bottling.

History

  • The wines are made by Bordeaux-born pioneer Herve J Fabre who was the first to make single varietal Argentine Malbec after recognising the true potential of the grape. Vinalba offers a range of beautifully crafted wines, combining Argentina's purity of fruit and clear varietal expression with the elegance and complexity which are hallmarks of Herve's classical background.

Regional Information

  • Patagonia lies in the far south of Latin America. Its steppes are watched over by ancient Araucaria trees, which can live to be 1000 years old and grow 40m tall. Our vineyards are surrounded by these trees, who's beauty and heritage form the inspiration for this wine.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 4 years

Produce of

Product of Argentina

Name and address

  • Sourced by:
  • Buckingham Schenk,
  • RG12 1NF,
  • UK.
  • Produced by:
  • Bodegas Fabre S.A.,

Importer address

  • Schenk NV-SA.,
  • B-1410 Waterloo.

Return to

  • Buckingham Schenk,
  • RG12 1NF,
  • UK.
  • www.vinalba.com

Net Contents

75cl ℮

Using Product Information

