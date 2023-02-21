Vinalba Patagonia Reserve Malbec 75Cl
Product Description
- Red Wine
- This Malbec is crafted by our award-winning winemaker Hervé J Fabre. The cooler climate of Patagonia in the far south of Argentina gives this wine an elegant, rich and fruity style, with a complex nose of damsons and chocolate. On the palate it has ripe blackcurrant and cherry flavours, hints of vanilla and a wonderful finish. Enjoy with grilled meat, lamb tagine, or roasted vegetables.
- Suitable for vegans and vegetarians
- Pack size: 75CL
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains Sulphites
Wine Colour
Red
Alcohol Units
10.9
ABV
14.5% vol
Producer
Bodegas Fabre
Type of Closure
Other
Wine Maker
Herve J Fabre
Country
Argentina
Alcohol Type
Liqueur
Grape Variety
Malbec
Vinification Details
- The grapes are harvested by hand into small 20kg trays to prevent damage and them meticulously sorted in order to select the best grapes for this wine. Cold maceration takes place for 5 days before fermentation. Fermentation is temperature controlled at 26 degrees with four pump-overs a day and macerated for 25 days. 60% of the wine is then oaked in French oak barrels for 12 months prior to bottling.
History
- The wines are made by Bordeaux-born pioneer Herve J Fabre who was the first to make single varietal Argentine Malbec after recognising the true potential of the grape. Vinalba offers a range of beautifully crafted wines, combining Argentina's purity of fruit and clear varietal expression with the elegance and complexity which are hallmarks of Herve's classical background.
Regional Information
- Patagonia lies in the far south of Latin America. Its steppes are watched over by ancient Araucaria trees, which can live to be 1000 years old and grow 40m tall. Our vineyards are surrounded by these trees, who's beauty and heritage form the inspiration for this wine.
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage Instructions
- This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 4 years
Produce of
Product of Argentina
Name and address
- Sourced by:
- Buckingham Schenk,
- RG12 1NF,
- UK.
- Produced by:
- Bodegas Fabre S.A.,
Importer address
- Schenk NV-SA.,
- B-1410 Waterloo.
Return to
- Buckingham Schenk,
- RG12 1NF,
- UK.
- www.vinalba.com
Net Contents
75cl ℮
