Smirnoff Vodka Passionfruit Martini Cocktail Can 5% Vol 250ml

Smirnoff PF/Mrtni Cocktail 250ml

Smirnoff Passionfruit martini cocktail is a delicious, bar quality cocktail made with Smirnoff No. 21 Premium Vodka expertly mixed with passionfruit juice and natural fruit & vanilla flavourings. Lightly carbonated for the perfect passionfruit martini cocktail. Ready to Cocktail. Expertly Mixed. Simply Delicious.

Smirnoff prides itself on bringing famous beverages to connoisseurs and newcomers alike, assuring the consistently great taste and quality expected from the makers of the world’s No.1 premium vodka brand.

You are guaranteed the perfect cocktail in every pour

Pack size: 250ML

Alcohol Type

Wine

Produce of

IT

Country

Italy

Net Contents

0.25l