Fuel 10K Chocolate Oat Fibre Breakfast Drink 330Ml
Product Description
- High Fibre Chocolate Breakfast Oat Drink
- High in fibre, low in fat and made with cocoa, our chocolate oat breakfast gets you up and running, whatever your goal may be.
- Our FUEL10K Oat Breakfast Drink is all about high speed and high fibre plant-based brekkie. We've done the thinking for you as far as breakfast is concerned, so you can get on with whatever challenge lies ahead. Each breakfast drink is high in fibre and low in fat, in a handy carton that means you can fuel up on the go.
- High Fibre
- Boosted with calcium & vits for busy people
- Low Fat
- Pack size: 330ML
- High fibre
- Low fat
Information
Ingredients
Oat Drink (Water, Oats (7%)), Sugar, Oat & Citrus Fibre, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder (1%), Sunflower Oil, Rice Starch, Thickeners (Microcrystalline Cellulose, Cellulose Gum), Flavouring, Calcium (Tri-Calcium Phosphate), Sea Salt, Vitamins (Vitamin C, Niacin, Thiamin, Vitamin B6, Vitamin A, Folic Acid)
Allergy Information
- Made in a factory that handles Milk
Storage
Best kept in the fridge and consumed chilled. Once opened, keep in fridge and consume within 3 days
Preparation and Usage
- Shake well. Best serve chilled. Drink. Be Fuelled.
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
- Free From Artificial Sweeteners
Name and address
- The Fuel Station,
- Brahan,
- Dingwall,
- IV7 8EE,
- UK.
Return to
- The Fuel Station,
- Brahan,
- Dingwall,
- IV7 8EE.
- www.fuel10k.com
Lower age limit
3 Years
Net Contents
330ml
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml
|Per Serving (330ml)
|Energy:
|223kJ / 53kcal
|736kJ / 175kcal
|Fat:
|1.4g
|4.6g
|of which Saturates:
|0.3g
|1.0g
|Carbohydrate:
|8.9g
|29.0g
|of which Sugars:
|5.0g
|17.0g
|Fibre:
|1.6g
|5.3g
|Protein:
|0.4g
|1.3g
|Salt:
|0.1g
|0.28g
|Vitamins
|(% NRV)
|Calcium:
|240mg
|Vitamin C:
|24mg (30%)
|Vitamin B3 (Niacin):
|4.8mg (30%)
|Vitamin B6:
|0.42mg (30%)
|Vitamin B1 (Thiamin):
|0.33mg (30%)
|Vitamin A:
|240µg (30%)
|Folic Acid:
|60.0µg (30%)
