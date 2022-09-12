Tesco Sweet & Sour Chicken Meal For One 500G
Each pack
- Energy
- 2917kJ
-
- 692kcal
- 35%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 16.4g
- 23%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 3.1g
- 16%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 27.7g
- 31%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 1.73g
- 29%of the reference intake
medium
low
high
medium
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 583kJ / 138kcal
Product Description
- Cooked chicken pieces in a pineapple, rice vinegar and ginger sauce. Cooked rice with scrambled egg and peas. Cooked noodles with vegetables and shiitake mushrooms in a sesame sauce. Mixed vegetables with ginger and soya wrapped in filo pastry.
- Working closely with our specialist chefs we use unique Chinese flavour combinations to create vibrant and aromatic dishes.
- A Taste of China Egg fried rice, vegetable chow mein and spring rolls
- Pack size: 500G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Cooked Egg Fried Rice [Water, Long Grain Rice, Pasteurised Egg, Peas, Ginger Purée, Rapeseed Oil, Sesame Oil, Garlic Purée, Salt, Flavourings, Lemon Juice], Water, Cooked Chicken (12%) [Chicken, Corn Starch], Cooked Noodles [Wheat Flour, Water, Salt, Turmeric, Paprika], Vegetable Spring Roll [Vegetables (Carrot, Yam Bean, Red Pepper, Cabbage, Babycorn, Spring Onion, Bean Sprouts), Wheat Flour, Cottonseed Oil, Rice Flour, Tapioca Starch, Ginger Purée, Sugar, Garlic, Cornflour, Salt, Rice Vinegar, Soya Bean, Sesame Oil, Soya Oil, Plum, Chilli Powder, Orange Peel Powder, Black Sesame Seed, White Sesame Seed, Seaweed Flakes, Japanese Pepper, Ginger Powder], Sugar, Onion, Carrot, Rice Vinegar, Red Pepper, Pineapple, Tomato Purée, Cabbage, Cornflour, Shiitake Mushroom, Concentrated Pineapple Juice, Bean Sprouts, Sesame Oil, Ginger Purée, Rice Wine, Rapeseed Oil, Garlic Purée, Ginger, Salt, Colour (Paprika Extract), Mushroom Concentrate, Spirit Vinegar, Red Chilli Purée, Soya Bean, Wheat, Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Corn Starch, Sunflower Oil, Molasses, Flavourings, Yeast Extract, Wheat Flour, Cinnamon, Cayenne Pepper, White Pepper, Alcohol.
Wheat Flour contains: Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use within 24 hours and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Keep refrigerated.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 10 mins Peel back film and remove the spring rolls from the pack. Place spring rolls on to a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 10 minutes. Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating.
Microwave
Instructions: 800W 5 mins / 900W 4 mins 30 secs
Peel back film and remove the spring rolls from the pack.
Pierce the film on the remaining compartments.
Heat on full power and stir halfway through heating.
Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating.
Stir well before serving.
Produce of
Made using Thai chicken.
Number of uses
1 Servings
Warnings
- Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
Recycling info
Sleeve. Recycle Tray. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
500g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Each pack (500g)
|Energy
|583kJ / 138kcal
|2917kJ / 692kcal
|Fat
|3.3g
|16.4g
|Saturates
|0.6g
|3.1g
|Carbohydrate
|20.7g
|103.6g
|Sugars
|5.5g
|27.7g
|Fibre
|1.1g
|5.7g
|Protein
|5.9g
|29.7g
|Salt
|0.35g
|1.73g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When heated according to instructions.
|-
|-
Safety information
Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2022
No reviews yet
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.