Pizze Express Pasta Con Funghi 650G

Yuck
Was given as a substitute and decided to give it a try. Far too many mushrooms, lots of very brown water sitting on the bottom before stirring it to put in oven. Overpowering mushroom taste, went in the bin.
medium
high
low
high
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 626kJ
Cooked Pasta (Water, Durum Wheat Semolina), Whole Milk, Roasted Mushrooms (8%) (Portobello Mushrooms, Mushrooms, Rapeseed Oil, Garlic Purée, Black Pepper, Thyme), Water, White Wine (5%), Mushrooms, Onion, Mascarpone Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), Garlic Purée, Regato Cheese (Milk) (2%), Rapeseed Oil, Low Sodium Sea Salt, Potato Starch, Cornflour, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Porcini Mushroom Powder, Thickener (Pectin), Rice Flour, Parsley, Fennel Powder, Gram Flour, Thyme, Carrot, Bay Leaf Powder, Maize Starch, Salt, Dextrose, Tomato Purée, Black Pepper
Keep refrigerated. Not suitable for home freezing
Oven cook
Instructions: Electric 200°C 35 mins
Fan 180°C 35 mins
Gas Mark 6 35 mins
All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
Cook it the Pizzaexpress Way
1. Preheat oven.
2. Remove outer sleeve & film lid.
3. Stir product.
4. Place onto a baking tray, in the middle of the oven.
5. Cook for 35 minutes.
6. Rest for 2 minutes and stir before serving.
Contains 2 servings
Film. Don't Recycle Sleeve. Recycle
650g ℮
|Typical Values
|when cooked according to instructions Per 100g
|when cooked according to instructions Per 1/2 of a pack (303g**)
|% reference intake*
|reference intake*
|Energy
|626kJ
|1895kJ
|23%
|8400kJ
|-
|149kcal
|452kcal
|23%
|2000kcal
|Fat
|6.2g
|18.6g
|27%
|70g
|of which Saturates
|2.3g
|7.0g
|35%
|20g
|Carbohydrates
|17.2g
|52.1g
|of which Sugars
|2.5g
|7.6g
|8%
|90g
|Fibre
|2.1g
|6.4g
|Protein
|5.2g
|15.8g
|Salt
|0.64g
|1.94g
|32%
|6g
|Contains 2 servings
|-
|-
|-
|-
|*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|**When cooked according to instructions 650g typically weighs 606g
|-
|-
|-
|-
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2022
Average of 1 stars
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.
Was given as a substitute and decided to give it a try. Far too many mushrooms, lots of very brown water sitting on the bottom before stirring it to put in oven. Overpowering mushroom taste, went in the bin.