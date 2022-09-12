We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Pizze Express Pasta Con Funghi 650G

£6.00
£0.92/100g

Per 1/2 Pack

Energy
1895kJ
452kcal
23%of the reference intake
Fat
18.6g

medium

27%of the reference intake
Saturates
7.0g

high

35%of the reference intake
Sugars
7.6g

low

8%of the reference intake
Salt
1.94g

high

32%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 626kJ

Product Description

  • Cooked pasta with a white wine and mushroom sauce, topped with roasted mushrooms, Regato cheese, breadcrumbs and parsley.
  • Tortiglioni pasta with white wine, mushrooms and regato cheese
  • Ideal for sharing
  • Great pizza good times since 1965
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 650G

Information

Ingredients

Cooked Pasta (Water, Durum Wheat Semolina), Whole Milk, Roasted Mushrooms (8%) (Portobello Mushrooms, Mushrooms, Rapeseed Oil, Garlic Purée, Black Pepper, Thyme), Water, White Wine (5%), Mushrooms, Onion, Mascarpone Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), Garlic Purée, Regato Cheese (Milk) (2%), Rapeseed Oil, Low Sodium Sea Salt, Potato Starch, Cornflour, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Porcini Mushroom Powder, Thickener (Pectin), Rice Flour, Parsley, Fennel Powder, Gram Flour, Thyme, Carrot, Bay Leaf Powder, Maize Starch, Salt, Dextrose, Tomato Purée, Black Pepper

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Not suitable for home freezing

Cooking Instructions

Oven cook
Instructions: Electric 200°C 35 mins
Fan 180°C 35 mins
Gas Mark 6 35 mins
All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
Cook it the Pizzaexpress Way
1. Preheat oven.
2. Remove outer sleeve & film lid.
3. Stir product.
4. Place onto a baking tray, in the middle of the oven.
5. Cook for 35 minutes.
6. Rest for 2 minutes and stir before serving.

Number of uses

Contains 2 servings

Recycling info

Film. Don't Recycle Sleeve. Recycle

Name and address

  • PizzaExpress,
  • Hunton House,
  • Highbridge Estate,
  • Oxford Road,
  • Uxbridge,
  • Middlesex,

Return to

  • Get in Touch
  • We'd love to hear your feedback on this Pasta Con Funghi so we can make it the best it can be. You can contact us through our website at www.pizzaexpress.com or by writing to
  • PizzaExpress,
  • Hunton House,
  • Highbridge Estate,
  • Oxford Road,
  • Uxbridge,
  • Middlesex,
  • UB8 1LX.
  • If your feedback is about a particular product, please let us know the Use By date from the front of the pack and where you bought it.

Net Contents

650g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valueswhen cooked according to instructions Per 100gwhen cooked according to instructions Per 1/2 of a pack (303g**)% reference intake*reference intake*
Energy626kJ1895kJ23%8400kJ
-149kcal452kcal23%2000kcal
Fat6.2g18.6g27%70g
of which Saturates2.3g7.0g35%20g
Carbohydrates17.2g52.1g
of which Sugars2.5g7.6g8%90g
Fibre2.1g6.4g
Protein5.2g15.8g
Salt0.64g1.94g32%6g
Contains 2 servings----
*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)----
**When cooked according to instructions 650g typically weighs 606g----
1 Review

Average of 1 stars

Yuck

1 stars

Was given as a substitute and decided to give it a try. Far too many mushrooms, lots of very brown water sitting on the bottom before stirring it to put in oven. Overpowering mushroom taste, went in the bin.

