Tesco Finest Extra Thick Vanilla Cream 250ml

Typical values per 100g: Energy 1814kJ / 440kcal
Product Description
- Vanilla flavour sweetened pasteurised double cream and Jersey** double cream with LUXARDO® vanilla.
- Expertly made with Jersey cream for rich & festive indulgence, with LUXARDO® vanilla Jersey** double cream is made with milk from the Jersey breed of cow.
- SWEET & SILKY With Luxardo Vanilla Liqueur
- Pack size: 250ML
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Double Cream (Milk) (74%), Jersey Double Cream (Milk) (12%), Sugar, Luxardo® Vanilla (5%), Flavouring, Spent Vanilla Seed.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep refrigerated. Once opened, best within 3 days. Not suitable for freezing.
Produce of
Made using British milk.
Preparation and Usage
Stir before use.
Number of uses
approx. 8 Servings
Warnings
- Caution: Contains alcohol..
Recycling info
Pot. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
250ml e
Nutrition
Typical Values
Per 100ml
2 tablespoons (30ml)
Energy
1814kJ / 440kcal
544kJ / 132kcal
Fat
41.1g
12.3g
Saturates
26.0g
7.8g
Carbohydrate
10.7g
3.2g
Sugars
10.7g
3.2g
Fibre
0.5g
0.1g
Protein
1.5g
0.4g
Salt
0.04g
0.01g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
As sold
|-
|-
Safety information
Caution: Contains alcohol..
