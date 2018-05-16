We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Finest Extra Thick Vanilla Cream 250ml

£2.75
£1.10/100ml

2 tablespoons

Energy
544kJ
132kcal
7%of the reference intake
Fat
12.3g

high

18%of the reference intake
Saturates
7.8g

high

39%of the reference intake
Sugars
3.2g

medium

4%of the reference intake
Salt
0.01g

low

<1%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1814kJ / 440kcal

Product Description

  • Vanilla flavour sweetened pasteurised double cream and Jersey** double cream with LUXARDO® vanilla.
  • Expertly made with Jersey cream for rich & festive indulgence, with LUXARDO® vanilla Jersey** double cream is made with milk from the Jersey breed of cow.
  • SWEET & SILKY With Luxardo Vanilla Liqueur
  • Pack size: 250ML

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Double Cream (Milk) (74%), Jersey Double Cream (Milk) (12%), Sugar, Luxardo® Vanilla (5%), Flavouring, Spent Vanilla Seed.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, best within 3 days. Not suitable for freezing.

Produce of

Made using British milk.

Preparation and Usage

  • Stir before use.

Number of uses

approx. 8 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Contains alcohol..

Recycling info

Pot. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

250ml e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100ml2 tablespoons (30ml)
Energy1814kJ / 440kcal544kJ / 132kcal
Fat41.1g12.3g
Saturates26.0g7.8g
Carbohydrate10.7g3.2g
Sugars10.7g3.2g
Fibre0.5g0.1g
Protein1.5g0.4g
Salt0.04g0.01g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

Caution: Contains alcohol..

