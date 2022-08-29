We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Bio&Me Apple & Cinnamon Prebiotic Porridge 400G

4.9(17)Write a review
£2.95
£0.74/100g

Product Description

  • Apple & Cinnamon Prebiotic Porridge
  • Inside Knowledge
  • Did you know that your biome is unique to you, just like your fingerprint?
  • Discover what greater gut health can do for you: www.bioandme.co.uk
  • Apple & Cinnamon Prebiotic* Porridge
  • Prebiotic*
  • Good for Your Gut*
  • Delicious Diversity & Good Gut Health
  • At Bio&Me, we believe that eating deliciously diverse foods is key to good gut health.
  • Packed with 13 fabulous fruits, vegetables, wholegrains, nuts, seeds and spices, our prebiotic* porridge gives your biome the diversity it loves to help it thrive.
  • 13 Plant-Based Foods +Prebiotics*
  • Made with 13 of your 30 weekly diverse plant-based foods (which we call plant points) and prebiotic* fibres to help your mighty microbes thrive.
  • Apple & Cinnamon
  • & Almonds
  • & Buckwheat
  • & Carrot
  • & Chia Seeds
  • & Chicory Root
  • & Coconut
  • & Dates
  • & Linseeds
  • & Quinoa
  • & Sunflower Seeds
  • & Wholegrain Oats
  • * This porridge contains 2g of your 12g per day of chicory inulin, which contributes to normal bowel function by increasing stool frequency. Essentially, it helps you poop more regularly.
  • Dr Megan's Top Tip
  • Aim to eat 30 diverse plant-based foods (30 plant points) a week for good gut health.
  • Bio & You
  • Healthier & happier biome = healthier & happier you.
  • The Gut Health Doctor
  • Did you know that good gut health starts with your gut microbiome? Your biome is central to the community of trillions of microbes including good bacteria that live within you. It's totally unique to you and it works hard to keep you healthy. You can look after your biome by eating plenty of plant-based foods - the more the merrier!
  • That's why I've created this prebiotic* porridge with 13 plant-based foods. Every spoonful is packed full of deliciously diverse plant goodness to help you (and your biome) nourish and flourish. It's all about health and happiness from the inside out.
  • Dr. Megan Rossi, Bsc PhD RD
  • Created by the gut health doctor
  • It's What's On the Inside that Counts!
  • High in Fibre
  • Delicious Diversity
  • No Added Sugar
  • Great for vegetarians & vegans
  • Pack size: 400G
  • Inulin which contributes to normal bowel function by increasing stool frequency
Information

Ingredients

Wholegrain Oats (63%), Seeds (Sunflower, Chia (Salvia Hispanica), Brown Linseed), Dates, Chicory Root Fibre, Ground Almonds, Apple (4%), Quinoa Flakes, Buckwheat Flakes, Dried Carrot, Coconut Flour, Cinnamon (1%)

Allergy Information

  • May contain traces of other Nuts. While we don't use Wheat (a Gluten-containing Grain) in our products, our bakery does handle Wheat so unfortunately we're not currently suitable for Coeliacs. We're working on that. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Simply seal the bag, pop in the box (remember to tuck down the lid for freshness) and store in a cool, dry spot. It's best eaten within a month, but we doubt it'll last that long!Best Before: See base of pack.

Cooking Instructions

Instructions: As our porridge contains so many diverse, natural ingredients, it may take a minute or two longer than other porridges to cook. But as they say, "good<br/>things come to those who wait". Serves 1 - or 2 not quite so hungry - people.
Serve immediately - yum, yum.

Hob
Instructions: Shake the pack and pour up to 50g of porridge and 180ml milk of choice into a saucepan and give a good stir. Bring to the boil and simmer for 2 mins, stirring occasionally.

Preparation and Usage

  • Are You a Shaker or a Stirrer?
  • For the right mix of delicious diversity in every bowl, give the box a little shake. Or a stir. Whichever takes your fancy.

Recycling info

Card. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Bio&Me,
  • Department of Delicious Diversity,
  • 1 Castle Drive,
  • Chester,
  • CH4 7HL.

Return to

Net Contents

400g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 50g Serving† RI Per Serving
Energy1643kJ822 kJ
-393 kcal197 kcal10%
Fat12.7g6.4g9%
of which saturates1.8g0.9g5%
Carbohydrates50.0g25.0g10%
of which sugars9.0g4.5g5%
Fibre14.6g7.3g24%
Protein12.3g6.2g12%
Salt0.09g0.05g<1%
†Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)---
RI = Reference Intake---
You'll only find naturally occurring sugars and salt from plant-based foods in our porridge. No added sugars or salt here! We recommend 50g per serving to keep your taste buds and biome satisfied---
17 Reviews

Average of 4.9 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

lots of seeds

5 stars

I like it because it is full of seeds and fruits, not just boring porridge. Very tasty, would recommend.

Great flavour combo.

5 stars

I absolutely LOVE this! Delicious and creamy and packed full of healthy ingredients. A big hit in our house. Makes wonderful oats.

Tasty, healthy and filling

5 stars

I really like this porridge. and how healthy it is, Good selection of ingredients makes for a more interesting flavour than standard porridge. Really filling and tasty with healthy ingredients.

This gives me Christmas and winter vibes. Perfect

5 stars

This gives me Christmas and winter vibes. Perfect as the weather is now getting a bit colder. Really filling and really tasty. I love the strong cinnamon notes.

Lovely and healthy

4 stars

Lovely traditional autumn favours in this porridge. Tastes comforting and healthy, and sets me up for the day…looking forward to enjoying over autumn and winter.

Healthy and Tasty

5 stars

I really like this porridge. It has a strong cinnamon flavour, great texture, and there are plenty of apple chunks. I love how healthy it is, and how much goodness is packed in.

Delicious and nutritious!

5 stars

I loved this delicious, healthy breakfast. It was filling and tasted really good with a lovely combination of flavours. Great to know it was doing me good and had no added sugar.

Lovely amount of oats with a great taste of apple,

5 stars

Lovely amount of oats with a great taste of apple, coconut and dates. The cinnamon gives a nice after taste. Easy to make and filling.

Full Flavour Apple & Cinnamon Prebiotic Porridge..

5 stars

Full Flavour Apple & Cinnamon Prebiotic Porridge.. Very testy, super & fresh...

This is a healthy breakfast with combination of oa

5 stars

This is a healthy breakfast with combination of oats, seeds and nuts. The apple chunks were a bit sour.

1-10 of 17 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

