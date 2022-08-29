Bio&Me Apple & Cinnamon Prebiotic Porridge 400G

lots of seeds
I like it because it is full of seeds and fruits, not just boring porridge. Very tasty, would recommend.
Great flavour combo.
I absolutely LOVE this! Delicious and creamy and packed full of healthy ingredients. A big hit in our house. Makes wonderful oats.
Tasty, healthy and filling
I really like this porridge. and how healthy it is, Good selection of ingredients makes for a more interesting flavour than standard porridge. Really filling and tasty with healthy ingredients.
This gives me Christmas and winter vibes. Perfect as the weather is now getting a bit colder. Really filling and really tasty. I love the strong cinnamon notes.
Lovely and healthy
Lovely traditional autumn favours in this porridge. Tastes comforting and healthy, and sets me up for the day…looking forward to enjoying over autumn and winter.
Healthy and Tasty
I really like this porridge. It has a strong cinnamon flavour, great texture, and there are plenty of apple chunks. I love how healthy it is, and how much goodness is packed in.
Delicious and nutritious!
I loved this delicious, healthy breakfast. It was filling and tasted really good with a lovely combination of flavours. Great to know it was doing me good and had no added sugar.
Lovely amount of oats with a great taste of apple, coconut and dates. The cinnamon gives a nice after taste. Easy to make and filling.
Full Flavour Apple & Cinnamon Prebiotic Porridge.. Very testy, super & fresh...
This is a healthy breakfast with combination of oats, seeds and nuts. The apple chunks were a bit sour.