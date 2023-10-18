We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
Status Clamp Extension Lead With Usb & C

Status Clamp Extension Lead With Usb & C

No ratings yet
Write a review

£20.00

£20.00/each

STATUS CLAMP EXTENSION LEAD WITH USB & C
Technical Specification: This 2 port worktop extension with surface clamp is perfect for use around the home or workshop. Featuring 2 x 13 Amp mains sockets and 1 x USB Type-A and 1 x USB Type-C, allowing for mobile devices to charge whilst keeping the socket free for use. USB Type-A and Type-C ports are perfect for charging mobile phones and tablets and other devices.
USB Specification: Input voltage - 240V~50Hz.Output: 5VdC 2.4A (shared or each alone).FSC - FSC® Mix, Packaging from responsible sources, FSC® C163972
1 x USB1 x USB Type-CDurable spring loaded2.4 USB Output2 x 13 Amp sockets1.5 Metre lead approx13A AmperageSpring loaded durable clampPerfect for use on worktopQuality Status Approved - Status International (UK) Ltd, People in Pursuit of Excellence

Preparation and Usage

Please check the compatibility of your mobile device before use. If this clip on socket is damaged it can not be repaired, it must be disposed of immediately. Featuring safety shuttered sockets to prevent accidental access to live parts. Check the suitable compatibility before installation.Durable spring loaded clamp only opens up to a maximum of 7cm. Please check the suitability of the surface before attempting to mount.

View all Plugs, Adaptors & Extension Leads

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here