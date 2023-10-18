STATUS CLAMP EXTENSION LEAD WITH USB & C

Technical Specification: This 2 port worktop extension with surface clamp is perfect for use around the home or workshop. Featuring 2 x 13 Amp mains sockets and 1 x USB Type-A and 1 x USB Type-C, allowing for mobile devices to charge whilst keeping the socket free for use. USB Type-A and Type-C ports are perfect for charging mobile phones and tablets and other devices.

USB Specification: Input voltage - 240V~50Hz. Output: 5VdC 2.4A (shared or each alone). FSC - FSC® Mix, Packaging from responsible sources, FSC® C163972

1 x USB 1 x USB Type-C Durable spring loaded 2.4 USB Output 2 x 13 Amp sockets 1.5 Metre lead approx 13A Amperage Spring loaded durable clamp Perfect for use on worktop Quality Status Approved - Status International (UK) Ltd, People in Pursuit of Excellence

Preparation and Usage