Light & Free Greek Style Yogurt Millionaires Shortbread Flavour 4X115g
Each 115g serving contains
- Energy
- 292kJ
- 70kcal
- 4%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 0.1g
- 0%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 0.1g
- 1%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 7.1g
- 8%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.17g
- 3%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy Per 100g
Product Description
- Fat free millionaire shortbread flavour yogurt with fruit sweeteners.
- Pssst... did you know we're too tasty to waste? We've partnered with Too Good To Go to clarify confusion over food labelling and minimise food waste in the U.K. Our mission is to encourage people to look, smell and taste products before deciding to throw them away. So if you've stored your food correctly, and it looks, smells, and tastes okay, eat it, don't bin it! We are currently working to switch our use by date to best before date on our packs.
- Light* & Free is thick, Greek-style yoghurt and it comes without compromise. Full of the good stuff: taste, texture and enjoyment! They’re 0% fat, 0% added sugar** but unbelievably tasty. Add a dollop of our Greek-style yoghurt to brunch or breakfast, or enjoy as a delicious snack. Bursting with taste, texture and enjoyment, our yoghurts are light, free and never less.
- All of our 4 pack pots are now recyclable*** so make sure to recycle your next Light* & Free Decadent Millionaire Shortbread Flavour fat free yoghurts. Always read the label.
- *CONTAINS OVER 30% FEWER CALORIES THAN MOST FULL FAT FRUIT YOGURTS.
- **CONTAINS NATURALLY OCCURRING SUGARS ONLY
- *** Please always check the label
- Also, why not try our Skyr range!
- We’re proud to have been a certified B Corp company since 2018. As a B Corp, we are part of a global movement of companies who aim to use business as a force for good in society. It’s important to us that we show our positive impact on people and the planet. That’s why we work with suppliers in new ways to reduce our impact on the environment.
- 0% Fat/ Fat free yoghurt
- 0% Added sugar**
- Full of taste
- No preservatives
- Gluten free
- Greek Style yoghurt
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Contains live cultures
- Multipack yoghurt
- Pack size: 460G
- Source of fibre
Information
Ingredients
Yogurt (Milk), Fructo-Oligosaccharide (Fibre), Starches (Potato, Tapioca), Modified Maize Starch, Colour (Caramel), Flavourings, Stabiliser (Guar Gum), Sweeteners (Acesulfame K, Sucralose), Acidity Regulators (Citric Acid, Sodium Citrate)
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in blue.
Storage
Keep refrigerated between +1°C and +6°C max
Additives
- Contains Sweeteners
Recycling info
Card. Recycle
Name and address
- Danone UK Ltd,
- PO Box 71027,
- London,
- W4 9GQ.
- Danone Ltd,
- Block 1,
Return to
- UK 0808-144-9451
- Free phone
- Danone UK Ltd,
- PO Box 71027,
- London,
- W4 9GQ.
- ROI 0808-144-9451
- Danone Ltd,
- Block 1,
- Deansgrange Business Park,
- Deansgrange,
- Co. Dublin.
Net Contents
4 x 115g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|per 115g serving
|% RI***
|Energy (kJ/kcal)
|254 / 61
|292 / 70
|4%
|Fat (g)
|0.1
|0.1
|0%
|of which saturates (g)
|0.1
|0.1
|1%
|Carbohydrate (g)
|10
|12
|4%
|of which sugars (g)
|6.2
|7.1
|8%
|Fibre (g)
|1.0
|1.2
|Protein (g)
|4.5
|5.2
|10%
|Salt (g)
|0.15
|0.17
|3%
|Calcium (mg) %RI***
|159 (19%)
|183
|23%
|***RI: Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)
