Nestle Nesquick Chocolate & Banana Pillows Cereal 350G

4(8)Write a review
Nestle Nesquick Chocolate & Banana Pillows Cereal 350G
£2.20
£0.63/100g

Per 30g serving

Energy
542kJ
129kcal
6%of the reference intake
Fat
4.1g

medium

6%of the reference intake
Saturates
1.6g

high

8%of the reference intake
Sugars
6.7g

medium

7%of the reference intake
Salt
0.06g

low

1%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1808kJ

Product Description

  • Fortified wheat, corn and rice chocolate flavoured pillow shaped cereal with banana flavour filling.
  • Inspire your kids'
  • Creativity
  • ...as they design and customise their own insect and then make it climb
  • 1. Ask your kids to draw an insect on the inside of this cereal box. They can go outside to be inspired by real insects. There are several interesting tips and facts on this side of the box to help you and your kids find lots of insects.
  • 2. Help your kids cut out their drawing. They can then cut out some eyes and a mouth from the side of the box, and tape these to the drawing.
  • 3. Next, your kids can tape a coin (to add weight) and two parallel straws to the back of the drawing.
  • 4. They can then thread the string up through the bottom of one straw and down through the top of the other. Get your kids to tie a bead or paper clip to each end of the string to keep it from slipping through the straws.
  • 5. Loop the insect over a door handle or hook. With your kids' hands slightly apart, they can use a simple see-sawing motion to gently guide the climber to the top of the string.
  • With your kids, lift up stones and see what's there
  • Puddles or damp soil attract many insects
  • Old logs or loose tree bark are great places to look
  • Authentic Reviews
  • Your opinion matters. Leave us a review @nescr.uk/reviews
  • CPW - Cereals Partners Worldwide Nestlé and General Mills
  • What you need:
  • - 1 Nestlé cereal box
  • - Scissors
  • - Colouring pens/pencils
  • - 1 coin
  • - 1 straw, cut into two, 6 cm long pieces
  • - Tape
  • - 2 metres of string
  • - 2 beads or paper clips
  • Using rounded scissors help your child carefully cut out the objects along the dotted lines
  • Past My Date?
  • Look, Smell, Taste
  • Don't Waste
  • Learn more at www.nestle-cereals.com/uk/foodwaste
  • It is important to have a varied and balanced diet as part of a healthy lifestyle.
  • You can also enjoy the delicious taste of Nesquik in a milkshake!
  • Available in chocolate, strawberry and banana flavours
  • Nutritional Compass ®
  • ® Reg. Trademark of Société des Produits Nestlé S.A.
  • Vitamin B6, B3, B5 & Iron
  • 7 vitamins
  • Source of iron
  • Whole grain no.1 ingredient
  • This product is 28% whole grain
  • Source of fibre
  • No artificial colours or flavours
  • Suitable for Vegetarians
  • Pack size: 350G
  • Source of iron
  • Source of fibre

Information

Ingredients

Whole Grain Wheat (28.3%), Sugar, Rice Flour (16.2%), Palm Oil, Wheat Starch, Maize Semolina (8.9%), Fat-Reduced Cocoa Powder (2.8%), Bulking Agent: Calcium Carbonate, Emulsifier: Lecithin, Salt, Flavourings, Antioxidant: Tocopherols, Iron, Vitamin B3, B5, D, B6, B1, B2, B9

Allergy Information

  • May also contain Milk and Nuts. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a Cool, Dry Place

Preparation and Usage

  • Enjoy a serving of Nestlé Cereals with the following items...
  • 125ml of Milk
  • A Glass of Water
  • Fresh Fruit 1 of Your 5-a-Day
  • A Source of Protein
  • What's the suggested portion size?
  • Kids 25-30g
  • Adults 30-45g

Number of uses

11 Servings in This Pack

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours

Recycling info

Box. Recycle

Name and address

  • Nestlé UK,
  • PO Box 207,
  • York,
  • Y091 1XY,
  • UK.
  • Nestlé Ireland,

Return to

  • Tell Us What You Think:
  • 00800 0789 0789 open 9am-5pm, Monday-Friday
  • Nestlé UK,
  • PO Box 207,
  • York,
  • Y091 1XY,
  • UK.
  • Nestlé Ireland,
  • 3030 Lake Drive,
  • Citywest,
  • Dublin 24.
  • www.nestle-cereals.com/uk

Net Contents

350g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 30g servingReference Intake*%RI*
Energy1808kJ542kJ8400kJ(6%)
-430kcal129kcal2000kcal
Fat13.5g4.1g70g(6%)
of which saturates5.3g1.6g20g(8%)
Carbohydrate68.9g20.7g
of which sugars22.4g6.7g90g(7%)
Fibre4.8g1.4g
Protein5.7g1.7g
Salt0.21g0.06g6g(1%)
Vitamins & Minerals:%RI*%RI*
Riboflavin (B2)1.1mg (79%)0.33mg (24%)
Niacin (B3)12mg (75%)3.6mg (23%)
Vitamin B61.1mg (79%)0.33mg (24%)
Folic Acid (B9)152µg (75%)45.6µg (23%)
Pantothenic Acid (B5)4.5mg (75%)1.4mg (23%)
Vitamin D2.7µg (54%)0.81µg (16%)
Thiamin (B1)0.85mg (77%)0.26mg (24%)
Iron8.0mg (57%)2.4mg (17%)
*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)----
8 Reviews

Average of 4 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Absolutely delicious

5 stars

Absolutely delicious! I wouldn’t normally spend so much on cereal for my son however I will make an exception for these! Not that he has been eating them as he doesn’t get chance.

Bad taste.

1 stars

Review from NESQUIK

I brought this today. It's too sweet. Banana flavour is too strong on palate.

Love it

5 stars

Review from NESQUIK

I have been looking for banana and chocolate flavour treats for past few years and I have to say thank you so much! On holiday, I love asking for banana and chocolate ice-cream Which is a shame there is no banana icre cream I; the uk. This does remind me so much

Love it

5 stars

Review from NESQUIK

I have been looking for banana and chocolate flavour treats for past few years and I have to say thank you so much! On holiday, I love asking for banana and chocolate ice-cream Which is a shame there is no banana icre cream I; the uk. This does remind me so much

The best cereals ever!

5 stars

Review from NESQUIK

From my first mouthful, I adored these! The perfect flavor combination. I bought up our local Asia's stock and have never seen them since. Please, please, please roll them out to other stores!

Loved them!

5 stars

Review from NESQUIK

Absolutely delicious, really bananary, the whole family loved them!

Disgusting

1 stars

Review from NESQUIK

These are grose i bought them as i like banana but was so disappointed they taste of cardboard

Lovely flavour of banana

5 stars

Review from NESQUIK

Bought a box to try & went back the day after to get another box to take to work so lovely taste of banana

