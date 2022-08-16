Nestle Nesquick Chocolate & Banana Pillows Cereal 350G

Absolutely delicious
Absolutely delicious! I wouldn’t normally spend so much on cereal for my son however I will make an exception for these! Not that he has been eating them as he doesn’t get chance.
Bad taste.
I brought this today. It's too sweet. Banana flavour is too strong on palate.
Love it
I have been looking for banana and chocolate flavour treats for past few years and I have to say thank you so much! On holiday, I love asking for banana and chocolate ice-cream Which is a shame there is no banana icre cream I; the uk. This does remind me so much
Love it
The best cereals ever!
From my first mouthful, I adored these! The perfect flavor combination. I bought up our local Asia's stock and have never seen them since. Please, please, please roll them out to other stores!
Loved them!
Absolutely delicious, really bananary, the whole family loved them!
Disgusting
These are grose i bought them as i like banana but was so disappointed they taste of cardboard
Lovely flavour of banana
Bought a box to try & went back the day after to get another box to take to work so lovely taste of banana